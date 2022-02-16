Adam Frisch of Aspen to seek Democratic nomination in bid to unseat Rep. Lauren Boebert

Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch announced Wednesday morning he will seek the Democratic nomination to unseat Republican Lauren Boebert from her representation in the 3rd Congressional District.

“I am running to replace Lauren Boebert, who betrayed our Constitution and the values of our society when she encouraged attacks on our Capitol,” Frisch said in a statement sent to area media. “Boebert betrayed her constitutional duties, betrayed the people of Colorado, especially those of us in our district, and betrayed her moral responsibilities as a public figure.“

Adam Frisch announced Wednesday morning his candidacy for the Democratic nomination to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat, currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert of Rifle.



Boebert, who lives in Rifle, won the seat in the November 2020 election. She has been in office since Jan. 3, 2021.

Frisch spent two terms on Aspen City Council, from 2011-18. He earned an undergraduate degree in economics, with an emphases in political science and art history, from the University of Colorado-Boulder.

Prior to Frisch’s announcement, there were eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, according to Ballotpedia.

“I am running alongside, not against, any of the other candidates who are working to see Boebert the Betrayer replaced,” Frisch said in his candidacy statement. “We will build a cross-partisan coalition of Democrats, independents, and sensible Republicans to take back our district and protect our democracy from Boebert the Betrayer. Unlike Boebert who has betrayed our district by tearing us apart, I will bring people together to solve problems.

“We will expose Lauren Boebert for betraying the Constitution and the people of the 3rd Congressional District. We are going to ensure that she loses in November.”

The primary election is scheduled for June 28; the general election is Nov. 8.

This is a developing story that will be updated.