Additional students at Rifle High to transition to online school after new COVID-19 cases confirmed
The Garfield Re-2 School District announced Sunday night that another 43 students and teachers at Rifle High School will transition to online instruction based on new coronavirus cases and possible exposture.
The new quarantine comes after a Saturday advisory that 81 students and nine teachers at three Rifle schools, including the high school, were moved to online instruction due to separate COVID-19 cases and individuals experiencing symptoms.
Impacted students and educators are being asked to make the transition to online instruction and to quarantine for 14-days from the date of exposure, according to a news release.
