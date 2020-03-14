Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs close until March 22

One of the new tram cabins on the new Glenwood Gondola tram system at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park makes its way up the cable after being newly installed on the line Thursday morning. The park hopes to reopen Saturday, March 16 depending on the weather and completion of inspections.

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs will be closed until March 22.

In a news release sent shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, co-owner Steve Beckley said staff members and guests were being contacted as quickly as possible about the temporary closure.

“This is new territory for us all, and we ask for patience and understanding as we work through the details,” Beckley said in the release. “We are contacting as many employees in person as possible tonight and will continue to do so in the morning. The health and safety of our guests, employees and community is our top priority.”

The release said both Iron Mountain and Adventure Park adhered tighlty to state recommendations regarding COVID-19 over the past few days, but closed in recognition of the “unprecedented circumstances” right now.

More information should be available in the days to come and regular updates can be found on websites and Facebook pages for both the hot spring and adventure park, the release states.

