Adventure park, Iron Mountain remains closed, set tentative reopening for April 17

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs tentatively plan to reopen April 17.

That’s after an order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced March 17 that bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos were ordered closed for one month, a news release states. The adventure park and hot springs initially announced a weeklong closure March 15.

“This week, our employees who are well and exhibiting no symptoms have worked on cleaning and maintenance projects in small groups of less than 10 people. Moving forward, we will pay them for 75 percent of their scheduled hours for the next two weeks and ask that they remain home to protect themselves and their families and to slow the spread of the COVID-19,” said Steve Beckley, co-owner of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs, in a news release. “We will stay in close contact with them and offer support in finding resources until we reopen.”

Guests who have pre-paid tickets will not lose the value of their purchases. Questions should be sent toinfo@glenwoodcaverns.com or info@ironmountainhotsprings.com for the fastest response. Updates and information will be posted on the companies’ websites and social media pages.

