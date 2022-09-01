A&E briefs: Clay Center’s 25th anniversary founder’s exhibit headlines Carbondale’s First Friday events

Carbondale Clay Center.

Web image

The Carbondale Clay Center continues its 25th anniversary celebration with an artists’ reception for Clay Center founder Diane Kenney’s Retrospective exhibit.

First Friday festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday on Main Street, including live music at the Fourth Street Plaza featuring Elk Range Bluegrass and Ex Neighbors.

The Clay Center is located at 135 Main St., where the Retrospective exhibit showcases Kenney’s colorful terracotta pieces, “with a look back at some representative pieces from different phases of her ceramic history,” according to a newsletter description of the show.

“We experience the powerful presence of handmade work in our homes and everyday lives,” Kenney says of the show. “Each piece has a story to tell that connects us with the maker and a memory.”

The exhibit is on display in the CCC Gallery through Sept. 30.

Also, in conjunction with the Clay Center’s 25th anniversary, is the Clay Nat’l XVI: Say It With Clay exhibit at the Carbondale Arts Gallery in the Launch Pad on Fourth Street.

First Friday includes a range of local arts and galleries, plus family activities, including face painting and balloon animals for the kids.

Carbondale fashion show Sept. 10

Carbondale Arts presents the Wham Blam Thank You Ma’am fashion pop-up show from 6-11 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Craft Coffee House, 689 Main St.

The show celebrates the creative endeavors, ambitions and accomplishments of longtime Carbondale Arts Executive Director Amy Kimberly, who is stepping down later this year.

The evening includes performances, pop art activations, dancing and a mini fashion show featuring 19 designers.

Ticket information at carbondalearts.com .

Tab Benoit plays the Ute

The Ute Theater in Rifle presents renowned Cajun blues musician Tab Benoit on Sept. 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show at 7:30.

Opening the show will be Whisky Bayou Revue, featuring Benoit on drums.

“Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriters and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30-plus-year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues,” according to a show description on the Ute Theater website.Ticket information at utetheater.com .