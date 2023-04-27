A&E Roundup: 2023 Youth Art Expo comes to Aspen

Poncili performance

Courtesy/ Aspen Art Museum

Art from youth throughout the region will be displayed as a free gallery this weekend at the Aspen Art Museum.

For the art museum’s 2023 Youth Art Expo, the gallery is focused on puppets, masks and storytelling.

Music Art Puppet Sound or MAPS and Poncili Creación were two separate groups that were brought in by the museum to do a region-wide curriculum and art show for children from kindergarten through senior year of high school.

Rachel Sherk and Aaron Rourk from MAPS and brothers Pablo and Efrain Del Hierro from Poncili Creación had never worked together before, yet both art groups use puppetry.

MAPS brings experimental art practices to underserved communities while making learning fun, Sherk explained.

“We’re playing, and it’s all about playing,” she said. “It’s all about invention and just making and playing, but it’s also secretly education, too. Learning doesn’t have to be this negative, boring thing.”

The show will display art from children from Aspen to Parachute and Gypsum. The gallery will be a celebration with pancakes, pajamas and puppets.

“Championing creativity disguised as the puppet shows,” Efrain Del Hierro said.

The Museum’s annual Youth Art Expo opens avenues for community engagement with K–12 students through performance and extends the reach of its exhibition program outside of the its walls, transforming the visitor experience and developing artistic interconnectivity throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, a news release from the museum stated.

“We’re working with kids that have been involved in the workshops, and the kids are going to be sort of the center of the performance and activate the puppets that they made,” Sherk said.

The event will be free and runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday at the Aspen Art Museum.

The gallery will feature more than 1,000 works of art displayed in the biggest gallery rooms. Sherk said she is proud the kid’s art is pushed to the front as the main feature. She said all of the children’s hard work is all incredible to see.

It will be a spectacle to behold, a very breakthrough exhibition and very maximalist, Del Hierro said.

The all-ages, free art exhibit will be interactive with puppet shows, the children’s gallery along with pancakes, so bring the whole family for a day of fun.

If you go…

What: 2023 Youth Art Expo

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Aspen Art Museum, 637 E. Hyman Ave. in Aspen

A Sage VOICES theatre project

What: “Precious and Endless”

When: 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m., Sunday

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale

Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.

What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops

When: Friday, 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale

Shows all weekend at Steve’s Guitars

What: Sweet Root

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

How much: $20

What: Tim Fox and Friends

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

How much: Donations accepted

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m., Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Pokémon Club

What: Card exchange and Pokémon game

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.

National Library Week in New Castle

What: Celebrate National Library Week

When: All day Friday

Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.

New York International Children’s Film Festival at the Library

What: Children’s Film Festival

When: 2 p.m., Saturday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m., Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5