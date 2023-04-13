A&E Roundup: A kids play about greek mythology, and an 18-and-up drag show

The second place winners of last year's talent show, Andrea Romero Naiera and Angel Romero Najera.

Courtesy/All-Valley Talent Show

There is a lot going on in Garfield County this weekend

Zeus on the Loose is playing this weekend. Greek Myths for kids with 80s music. A silly and musical way to learn about Greek Mythology, this weekend only.

What: Zeus on the Loose play

When: 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday and noon Sunday

Where: Thunder River Theater Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale

How much: $10-$20

A musical based on Frankenstein. The book and music by Carol Weiss, a Los Angeles based composer and writer.

What: Frankenstein, Monster or Man

When: 7p.m. Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: The New Space Theatre at Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114

How much: $15-$20

Mimosas, brunch and drag by local Roaring Divas 18+

What: Flower Power Drag Brunch

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $20 ahead of time and $30 at the door

An All-Valley Talent Show for performing arts

What: All-Valley Talent Show

When: 7 p.m. April 14

Where: Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium, 1521 Grand Ave.

How much: $10 individuals and $30 for families

Multiple school production of Mama Mia! in Basalt

What: Mama Mia! the musical

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Basalt Middle School auditorium, 51 School St.

How much: $10-$15

Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.

What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops

When: Friday 5-7p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 S Fourth St., Carbondale

Two shows at Steve’s Guitars this weekend, and one on Wednesday.

What: Tone Dog

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

How much: $20

What: Bryan Bielanski

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Steve’s Guitars

How much: $20

What: Tall Poppy String Band

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Steve’s Guitars

How much: $20

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Gaming in the library

What: Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep

When: 2- 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Book tour and presentation about “Amazing Women of Our Time” with multiple stops in Garfield County Libraries

What: Book talk and signing with author of 17 Women Who Shook the World

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.

Homeschool art show in Parachute

What: Crazy Crochet Corner

When: 2-4 p.m. Friday

Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

How much: Free event for adults and children

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Art show experience in Carbondale

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82, Carbondale

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5