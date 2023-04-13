A&E Roundup: A kids play about greek mythology, and an 18-and-up drag show
There is a lot going on in Garfield County this weekend
Zeus on the Loose is playing this weekend. Greek Myths for kids with 80s music. A silly and musical way to learn about Greek Mythology, this weekend only.
What: Zeus on the Loose play
When: 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday and noon Sunday
Where: Thunder River Theater Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale
How much: $10-$20
A musical based on Frankenstein. The book and music by Carol Weiss, a Los Angeles based composer and writer.
What: Frankenstein, Monster or Man
When: 7p.m. Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: The New Space Theatre at Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114
How much: $15-$20
Mimosas, brunch and drag by local Roaring Divas 18+
What: Flower Power Drag Brunch
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $20 ahead of time and $30 at the door
An All-Valley Talent Show for performing arts
What: All-Valley Talent Show
When: 7 p.m. April 14
Where: Glenwood Springs High School Auditorium, 1521 Grand Ave.
How much: $10 individuals and $30 for families
Multiple school production of Mama Mia! in Basalt
What: Mama Mia! the musical
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Basalt Middle School auditorium, 51 School St.
How much: $10-$15
Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.
What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops
When: Friday 5-7p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Launchpad, 76 S Fourth St., Carbondale
Two shows at Steve’s Guitars this weekend, and one on Wednesday.
What: Tone Dog
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale
How much: $20
What: Bryan Bielanski
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Steve’s Guitars
How much: $20
What: Tall Poppy String Band
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Steve’s Guitars
How much: $20
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Gaming in the library
What: Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep
When: 2- 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
Book tour and presentation about “Amazing Women of Our Time” with multiple stops in Garfield County Libraries
What: Book talk and signing with author of 17 Women Who Shook the World
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.
Homeschool art show in Parachute
What: Crazy Crochet Corner
When: 2-4 p.m. Friday
Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way
How much: Free event for adults and children
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
Art show experience in Carbondale
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82, Carbondale
Karaoke at the Vaudeville
What: Karaoke with the Sandman
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $5
