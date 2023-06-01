A&E Roundup: All art at First Friday in Carbondale 

First Friday is back, and this month, experience it with art around town.

Carbondale Arts is displaying a new gallery called “Stone Entropy” with local sculptors from the Crystal Valley.

“Metamorphic processes have been happening to this stone for billions of years,” artist Gregory Tonozzi said in a news release from Carbondale Arts. “My hands are now part of these changes. I owe a debt to the miners quarrying the stone, and the geological formations that blessed me with such beautiful stone.”

The group exhibit features Chet Haring, Tonozzi and Lucas Leone.

“Humans seem to be helping the entropy of matter,” the release states. “These three carvers would like to think that these sculptures are a small interlude to be enjoyed in the history of the stones, displaying the beauty of the stone itself and diversity of stone carving.”

The exhibition will be on display both inside the Carbondale Arts Gallery, as well as outside in The Launchpad’s sculpture gardens through June 27.

If you go…

What: Stone Entropy exhibit

When: 5-7 p.m., Friday with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.

Grand Opening of C6 Studio

What: Studio opening in Carbondale for First Friday

When: 4-7 p.m., Friday 8

Where: C6 Studio, 50 Weant Blvd

How much: Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch and ride patch

Wilderness Workshop’s 2023 Community Party

What: Community and member appreciation

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Sopris Park in Carbondale

Rockmageddon OHV & UTV Rally

What: Off Highway Vehicle & Utility Terrain Vehicle Rally

When: 3 p.m., Thursday through checkout on Sunday

Where: Adrenaline Driven Adventure Company, 750 1/4 Horizon Drive

Victor Trevino Ultimate Elvis Experience

What: Elvis tribute at the Ute Theater

When: 3-6 p.m., Sunday

Where: The Ute Theater, 123 E. Fourth St.

How much: $35-$45

Open Mic Night in Glenwood Springs

What: Open Mic Night at Ball Brewing

When: 6-9 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ball Brewing Tap House, 7025 Colorado Highway 82, across from Thunder River Market

Hecate Springs

What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.

How much: $20-$25

Jeff Plankenhorn

What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.

How much: $20-$25

Vaudeville Spring Show

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m., Saturday

Where: Bluebird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m., Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5