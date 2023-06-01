A&E Roundup: All art at First Friday in Carbondale
First Friday is back, and this month, experience it with art around town.
Carbondale Arts is displaying a new gallery called “Stone Entropy” with local sculptors from the Crystal Valley.
“Metamorphic processes have been happening to this stone for billions of years,” artist Gregory Tonozzi said in a news release from Carbondale Arts. “My hands are now part of these changes. I owe a debt to the miners quarrying the stone, and the geological formations that blessed me with such beautiful stone.”
The group exhibit features Chet Haring, Tonozzi and Lucas Leone.
“Humans seem to be helping the entropy of matter,” the release states. “These three carvers would like to think that these sculptures are a small interlude to be enjoyed in the history of the stones, displaying the beauty of the stone itself and diversity of stone carving.”
The exhibition will be on display both inside the Carbondale Arts Gallery, as well as outside in The Launchpad’s sculpture gardens through June 27.
If you go…
What: Stone Entropy exhibit
When: 5-7 p.m., Friday with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.
Grand Opening of C6 Studio
What: Studio opening in Carbondale for First Friday
When: 4-7 p.m., Friday 8
Where: C6 Studio, 50 Weant Blvd
How much: Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch and ride patch
Wilderness Workshop’s 2023 Community Party
What: Community and member appreciation
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Sopris Park in Carbondale
What: Off Highway Vehicle & Utility Terrain Vehicle Rally
When: 3 p.m., Thursday through checkout on Sunday
Where: Adrenaline Driven Adventure Company, 750 1/4 Horizon Drive
Victor Trevino Ultimate Elvis Experience
What: Elvis tribute at the Ute Theater
When: 3-6 p.m., Sunday
Where: The Ute Theater, 123 E. Fourth St.
How much: $35-$45
Open Mic Night in Glenwood Springs
What: Open Mic Night at Ball Brewing
When: 6-9 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ball Brewing Tap House, 7025 Colorado Highway 82, across from Thunder River Market
Hecate Springs
What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars
When: 8 p.m., Friday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.
How much: $20-$25
Jeff Plankenhorn
What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars
When: 8 p.m., Saturday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.
How much: $20-$25
Vaudeville Spring Show
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m., Saturday
Where: Bluebird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
Karaoke at the Vaudeville
What: Karaoke with the Sandman
When: Doors at 6 p.m., Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $5
