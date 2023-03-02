A&E roundup: Carbondale’s First Friday features art gallery opening
This First Friday gives members of the community a chance to see what their neighbors have been working on.
Carbondale is premiering two art galleries for First Friday, and one will be all local artists from Studio for Arts + Works or SAW, and the other will be featuring Kia Neill’s exhibition called “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast?”
The two galleries will open at Carbondale Arts on First Friday, and the SAW gallery will feature more than 25 artists who work in the collaborative warehouse art space.
The show will bring eclectic, quality art and community together in the same room, said Mila Rossi, a mixed media artist in the show.
SAW is a refurbished auto mechanic shop that was turned into a minimalists art studio to house a collection of local artists.
Brian Colley, the gallery manager for Carbondale Arts who is also a “resident” at SAW, said that they have done a great job of keeping the rent low and affordable.
The artists who reside there do all forms of media from ceramics and painting to weaving, photography and abstract art. One artist, Simon Klien, will be featuring a conglomeration of photos, ceramics and broadcast radio.
He said that the sound being broadcasted is a long recording, so people will hear different things as they come to view the art. It will bring different sounds and feelings throughout the display.
He described his art as a whole experience.
Another artist being featured from SAW is Savanna LaBauve. LaBauve said her art will be a ceramic basket where she is experimenting with shadow casting.
Although she usually works more with painting and drawing, she has been enjoying using ceramics.
She said she’s been using the idea of cross-hatching, a line shading technique in painting and drawing, in her ceramic work.
“It’s an exploration of those lines in three-dimensional form,” she said.
Rossi also has mixed media art that will be featured in the gallery, photography and acrylics on canvas.
The gallery is a great way to see the hard and private work of local community members that people might not know exists otherwise, Klein said.
This will be the first time in almost 10 years that the collaborative space will be featuring their art in one gallery together.
Friday’s gallery will have an open reception from 5-7 p.m., with Gavin Brooks, co-founder of SAW, and Neill speaking about the galleries.
Then, from 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday throughout March, one to three artists from the SAW gallery will have an artist activation. The closing reception for the gallery will be on 5-7 p.m. April 6.
What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works
When: reception 5-7 p.m. with artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Carbondale Arts
MORE EVENTS AROUND THE AREA
LUNAFEST in Rifle then Glenwood Springs
What: LUNAFEST at the Ute Theater
When: 6 p.m. Saturday March 4
Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St. in Rifle
How much: Pre-sale $20 and at the door $25
What: LUNAFEST at Hotel Colorado
When: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat. March 11
Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St. in Glenwood Springs
How much: Pre-sale $20 and at the door $25
Glenwood Springs
The weekend opening for the Glenwood Springs art Guild
What: Art Show, Glenwood Springs Art Guild
When: March 6-April 28, reception 5-7 p.m. March 10
Where: Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
A family night of dinner, dancing and dessert, catered by the Rolling Fork
What: Sweet Dreams Family Ball
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.
How much: Advanced tickets still available: $18 adult, $12 child. Member Price: $13.50 adult, $9 child. Call 970-384-6301 for assistance
A night of dancing and dinner for older adults. Will be catered by Rolling Fork
What: Sweet Dreams Silver Prom
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.
How much: Advanced tickets still available. $16 a person, $12 a member. Call 970-384-6301 for assistance
Last weekend to see Shrek the musical
What: Shrek the Musical
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4
Where: Jeannie Miller Theater, Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave.
How much: $10-$15
Last weekend of the Cuban art show
What: Street Art from Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic
When: 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4
Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St.
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
Carbondale
Last weekend for the showing of the theater classic
What: You Can’t Take It With You
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday until March 5
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale
How much: patron $35 and advocate $25
A night of dancing in Carbondale. Bring some water and comfortable dance shoes and feel your body move to DJ’s Dustin Eli, Chai Baba and guests.
What: Bone Moon Ecstatic Dance
When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Heart Barn, 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Hwy 133
How much: $20
Questions: alyahowe@me.com 9703092582
Triple art show experience in Carbondale and opening for Carbondale Community School
What: Jasper Johns: “Things the Mind Already Knows”
When: 11 a.m.-4p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82
What: Carbondale Community School Art Show
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend until March 15
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.