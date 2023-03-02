A&E roundup: Carbondale’s First Friday features art gallery opening

Jim Harris "Wildlands" woodblock print

This First Friday gives members of the community a chance to see what their neighbors have been working on.

Carbondale is premiering two art galleries for First Friday, and one will be all local artists from Studio for Arts + Works or SAW, and the other will be featuring Kia Neill’s exhibition called “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast? ”

The two galleries will open at Carbondale Arts on First Friday, and the SAW gallery will feature more than 25 artists who work in the collaborative warehouse art space.

Brian Colley “We Out Here” acrylic on panel

The show will bring eclectic, quality art and community together in the same room, said Mila Rossi, a mixed media artist in the show.

SAW is a refurbished auto mechanic shop that was turned into a minimalists art studio to house a collection of local artists.

Brian Colley, the gallery manager for Carbondale Arts who is also a “resident” at SAW, said that they have done a great job of keeping the rent low and affordable.

The artists who reside there do all forms of media from ceramics and painting to weaving, photography and abstract art. One artist, Simon Klien, will be featuring a conglomeration of photos, ceramics and broadcast radio.

He said that the sound being broadcasted is a long recording, so people will hear different things as they come to view the art. It will bring different sounds and feelings throughout the display.

Alleghany Meadows “Fora Series: Nesting Bowls” ceramic

He described his art as a whole experience.

Another artist being featured from SAW is Savanna LaBauve. LaBauve said her art will be a ceramic basket where she is experimenting with shadow casting.

Although she usually works more with painting and drawing, she has been enjoying using ceramics.

She said she’s been using the idea of cross-hatching, a line shading technique in painting and drawing, in her ceramic work.

“It’s an exploration of those lines in three-dimensional form,” she said.

Leah Aegerter “Limestone (Muav)” Abaca paper, pigment, thread

Rossi also has mixed media art that will be featured in the gallery, photography and acrylics on canvas.

The gallery is a great way to see the hard and private work of local community members that people might not know exists otherwise, Klein said.

This will be the first time in almost 10 years that the collaborative space will be featuring their art in one gallery together.

Friday’s gallery will have an open reception from 5-7 p.m., with Gavin Brooks, co-founder of SAW, and Neill speaking about the galleries.

Then, from 5-6:30 p.m. each Thursday throughout March, one to three artists from the SAW gallery will have an artist activation . The closing reception for the gallery will be on 5-7 p.m. April 6.

Paul Keefe “Lies” colored pencil on paper

IF YOU GO… What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works When: reception 5-7 p.m. with artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Where: Carbondale Arts

MORE EVENTS AROUND THE AREA

LUNAFEST in Rifle then Glenwood Springs

What: LUNAFEST at the Ute Theater

When: 6 p.m. Saturday March 4

Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St. in Rifle

How much: Pre-sale $20 and at the door $25

What: LUNAFEST at Hotel Colorado

When: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat. March 11

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St. in Glenwood Springs

How much: Pre-sale $20 and at the door $25

Glenwood Springs

The weekend opening for the Glenwood Springs art Guild

What: Art Show, Glenwood Springs Art Guild

When: March 6-April 28, reception 5-7 p.m. March 10

Where: Glenwood Springs Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

A family night of dinner, dancing and dessert, catered by the Rolling Fork

What: Sweet Dreams Family Ball

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

How much: Advanced tickets still available: $18 adult, $12 child. Member Price: $13.50 adult, $9 child. Call 970-384-6301 for assistance

A night of dancing and dinner for older adults. Will be catered by Rolling Fork

What: Sweet Dreams Silver Prom

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

How much: Advanced tickets still available. $16 a person, $12 a member. Call 970-384-6301 for assistance

Last weekend to see Shrek the musical

What: Shrek the Musical

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4

Where: Jeannie Miller Theater, Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave.

How much: $10-$15

Last weekend of the Cuban art show

What: Street Art from Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic

When: 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St.

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

Carbondale

Last weekend for the showing of the theater classic

What: You Can’t Take It With You

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday until March 5

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale

How much: patron $35 and advocate $25

A night of dancing in Carbondale. Bring some water and comfortable dance shoes and feel your body move to DJ’s Dustin Eli, Chai Baba and guests.

What: Bone Moon Ecstatic Dance

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Heart Barn, 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Hwy 133

How much: $20

Questions: alyahowe@me.com 9703092582

Triple art show experience in Carbondale and opening for Carbondale Community School

What: Jasper Johns: “Things the Mind Already Knows”

When: 11 a.m.-4p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82

What: Carbondale Community School Art Show

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend until March 15

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82