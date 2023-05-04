A&E Roundup: First Friday in Carbondale and a comedy show

Consensual Improv at Thunder River Theatre Company

The previous house improv troupe at Thunder River Theater for nearly four years, this show is based on audience suggestions, featuring improv games, much like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Second City in Chicago, the Thunder River Theatre website states.

What: Consensual Improv!

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale

How Much: $20

First Friday “Family Block Party”

What: May First Friday and Pride Parade

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Pride Parade 5:30 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale

Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.

What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Comics Festival Art Contest

What: Comic submission and judging

When: Submissions are Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

High Country Sinfonia presents “Chopin!” at the Library

What: Music at the library

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Art in the Stacks: Call for Youth Artists

What: Young artists showcasing their work

When: Ongoing

Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.

Additional Info: Call 970-984-2346 for more information

Free Comic Book Day

What: Read free comic books

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5