A&E Roundup: First Friday in Carbondale and a comedy show
Consensual Improv at Thunder River Theatre Company
The previous house improv troupe at Thunder River Theater for nearly four years, this show is based on audience suggestions, featuring improv games, much like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Second City in Chicago, the Thunder River Theatre website states.
What: Consensual Improv!
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale
How Much: $20
First Friday “Family Block Party”
What: May First Friday and Pride Parade
When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Pride Parade 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale
Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.
What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Comics Festival Art Contest
What: Comic submission and judging
When: Submissions are Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
High Country Sinfonia presents “Chopin!” at the Library
What: Music at the library
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.
Art in the Stacks: Call for Youth Artists
What: Young artists showcasing their work
When: Ongoing
Where: New Castle Branch Library, 402 W. Main St.
Additional Info: Call 970-984-2346 for more information
Free Comic Book Day
What: Read free comic books
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
Karaoke at the Vaudeville
What: Karaoke with the Sandman
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $5
