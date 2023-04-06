A&E Roundup: Easter brunch at Glenwood Caverns and a Wellness First Friday in Carbondale

Maeve Doubleday of Glenwood Springs, walks Lakoda, a mini horse, at the 2017 event.

File Photo

The Easter Bunny will be having brunch this Sunday at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Try not to miss him before he hops away.

“We’ll have pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, lemonade and juice,” General Manager Nancy Heard said. “And for the adult offerings we will have mimosas as a bloody marys.”

She did clarify that the cocktails are separate and not included in the brunch price.

The mountaintop amusement park has opened a couple rides for the season, the Giant Canyon Swing and the Defiance roller coaster, and will have a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

“Defiance will be making its seasonal debut, included in the funday pass,” Heard said.

The ride will also be open weather permitting. Though snow is not in the forecast this weekend, rides like the alpine coaster can’t run if they are buried in snow. The park staff, however, works hard to keep rides open with unpredictable weather.

Since Colorado usually gets the spring memo a little late, the caverns will be hosting Easter brunch in the big tent where they usually host their special guests like Santa Claus.

Families will be able to eat and take pictures with their favorite holiday bunny, while gondola rides for children 12 and under will be free. Parents still have to pay for their gondola ride but the buffet brunch will cost $10 for children and $15 for adults.

For the families who already plan to have their breakfast at home that day, the Easter Bunny will be found on the mountaintop from 2-2:45 p.m. for pictures.

“Because at 2:45 p.m. I’m sure that bunny is going to be ready to hop back into his den,” Heard said.

Remember that the gondola ride up takes some time, so don’t procrastinate too long if you plan to catch him after brunch.

Brunch tickets are also limited, so make sure to buy them on the website ahead of time .

The park will fully open May 5, weather permitting.

If you go… What: Brunch with the Easter Bunny When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road How much: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults

First Friday; Spring into Wellness Expo

Spring is a time for new beginnings and for this First Friday in Carbondale, a good time to check on your health.

Spring into Wellness for First Friday will take place on Main Street in Carbondale’s Creative Art District as a health and wellness expo.

Catch the expo at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center Gym from 5-8 p.m. with health practitioners, garden representatives, music, bingo and prizes.

There will also be the Sixth annual Healing Hoof It with the Smiling Goat Ranch, for autism and PTSD awareness. The race starts at 5:30 p.m. and there will also be an animal parade and a one-mile walk too.

If you go… What: Spring into Wellness expo for First Friday When: 5-8 p.m. Friday Where: Carbondale Recreation and Community Center, 567 Colorado Ave.

Additional weekend events…

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

Last weekend for the double gallery show Studio for Arts + Works and “What is This Gold Toothed Beast”

What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works

When: Regular hours, SAW Artist Activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays until April 7

Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.

Local teen book talk in Carbondale

What: Meet the Author Featuring Nyala Honey

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Crochet in Parachute

What: Crazy Crochet Corner

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

How much: Free event for adults and children

Additional info: Hooks and yarn available

Zikr Dance Ensemble: Mysteries, Rites & Revelations

What: Ballet, dance ensemble

When: Doors 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St.

How Much: $15 for kids 17 and under, $25 for adults

Colorado Trailfest 2023 feat. the Trail Running Film Festival

What: Film festival

When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St.

How Much: $25

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.

How Much: Free

Art show experience in Carbondale

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

How much: $5