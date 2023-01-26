A&E roundup for Garfield County with XGames concert edition
This weekend doesn’t have too much going on downvalley, most likely because of XGames events in Aspen, but here are some events you can catch in Garfield County this weekend and into next week.
We’ve also listed the setlist and times for the free concerts XGames edition.
This weekend in Garfield County
The Salon performance series is being featured at the Launchpad in Carbondale, with the theme being activism and optimism. There will be a variety of performance artists from pianist Niloufar Nourbakhsh from Iran to Uche Ogbuji, a poet from Nigeria. There will also be comedian AJ Finney, songwriter Brad Smith, dancers Claudia and Erik Peña and author José Alcántara
What: The Carbondale Salon: Optimism & Activism
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St. in Carbondale
Enjoy a Colorado jam band called Alpenglow at Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale. Each member either currently is a student of the University of Colorado in Boulder, or an alumni. The five-person group started performing last summer and have already headlined the Boulder Fox Theatre.
What: Alpenglow
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St. in Carbondale
How much: $20
Free Music at XGames in Snowmass:
Friday, Jan. 27
TJ Mizell
3 – 3:45 p.m.
Night Tales
4:15 – 5:15 p.m.
Kaskade
6:30 – 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Alexandar Smash
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Alexandar Smash
2:45 – 3:15 p.m.
MOD SUN
3:45 – 4:45 p.m.
Yung Gravy
7 – 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
MADDS
2:15 – 3 p.m.
girlfriends
3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
Fun events for next week:
The Travis Anderson Trio plays the next Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association show on Tuesday at Mountain View Church.
The trio is led by pianist Travis Anderson, with Steve Pikal on bass and Nathan Norman on drums.
For season ticket information contact the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Nancy at 303-517-9800 or Sue at 970-379-3488.
If you go…
What: Travis Anderson Trio
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs
Cost: $25, unless you buy a season pass.
Musicians Ruby Joyful will be performing a local concert in carbondale with special guests Drew Emmitt and Andy Thorn of Leftover Salon
If you go…
What: Ruby Joyful with Drew Emmitt and Andy Thorn
When: Doors at 7:30 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St. in Carbondale
How much: $25-$35
