A&E Roundup: Shrek the Musical and other exciting events in Garfield County

Glenwood Springs High School presents Shrek, the Musical, opening Friday and Saturday and continuing March 3 and 4 in the Jeannie Miller Theatre at GSHS. Johnathan Lovelace plays Shrek, middle, Sera Dehm is Fiona, left, and Skye McConaughy is Donkey.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs High School is back with a full production of Shrek the Musical.

Enjoy a good old laugh with a new flare, and way more music.

If you haven’t seen the musical version of the classic comedy, it packs the same old story and laughs, with more songs. Opening 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4 at the Jeannie Miller Theater in Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave.

“I think music kind of brings it all to life,” Amy Moritz, the drama teacher and director, said. “It brings the characters to life. It gives them a lot of meaning and purpose. It adds a whole new element to it.”

Sera Dehm plays Fiona in the Glenwood Springs High School production of Shrek, the Musical, opening this weekend in the Jeannie Miller Theatre.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Moritz said she also chose the musical because it had such a large cast opportunity that could give more students the chance to be in it. After somewhat of a hiatus with COVID-19 and getting a new drama teacher, she wanted to do it big.

Between solos, dance numbers and one-liners, the show is full of opportunities for many students to get a little spotlight.

“I really wanted to have a lot of performance opportunities for many of the students and the cast members.,” Moritz said. “I had a wish to have a cast of 40.”

Although she was just shy of that 40 with 35, she ended up with a full cast and crew of almost 50.

The jokes, much like in the movie, are well rounded and capable of reaching an audience at any age group. Not all age groups will understand every joke, but everyone will have a joke that makes them laugh, she said.

This is the second time Moritz is doing Shrek the Musical. The first was when she worked with Stage Door.

“The thing I really enjoyed a lot about doing it twice that I didn’t know I would enjoy is the way the characters had come out differently,” she said.

Each actor sees different elements they work into their character, and she said she has really enjoyed experiencing their perspectives of the characters.

If you go… What: Shrek the Musical When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4 Where: Jeannie Miller Theater, Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. How much: $10-$15

