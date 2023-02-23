A&E Roundup: Shrek the Musical and other exciting events in Garfield County
Glenwood Springs High School is back with a full production of Shrek the Musical.
Enjoy a good old laugh with a new flare, and way more music.
If you haven’t seen the musical version of the classic comedy, it packs the same old story and laughs, with more songs. Opening 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4 at the Jeannie Miller Theater in Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave.
“I think music kind of brings it all to life,” Amy Moritz, the drama teacher and director, said. “It brings the characters to life. It gives them a lot of meaning and purpose. It adds a whole new element to it.”
Moritz said she also chose the musical because it had such a large cast opportunity that could give more students the chance to be in it. After somewhat of a hiatus with COVID-19 and getting a new drama teacher, she wanted to do it big.
Between solos, dance numbers and one-liners, the show is full of opportunities for many students to get a little spotlight.
“I really wanted to have a lot of performance opportunities for many of the students and the cast members.,” Moritz said. “I had a wish to have a cast of 40.”
Although she was just shy of that 40 with 35, she ended up with a full cast and crew of almost 50.
The jokes, much like in the movie, are well rounded and capable of reaching an audience at any age group. Not all age groups will understand every joke, but everyone will have a joke that makes them laugh, she said.
This is the second time Moritz is doing Shrek the Musical. The first was when she worked with Stage Door.
“The thing I really enjoyed a lot about doing it twice that I didn’t know I would enjoy is the way the characters had come out differently,” she said.
Each actor sees different elements they work into their character, and she said she has really enjoyed experiencing their perspectives of the characters.
What: Shrek the Musical
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday until March 4
Where: Jeannie Miller Theater, Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave.
How much: $10-$15
OTHER EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Last weekend for Cuban art show in Glenwood Springs
What: Street Art from Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic
When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 4
Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs
Vaudeville springs back in Glenwood Springs
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
Comedy at the Ute Theater in Rifle
What: Red Yeti Comedy Presents: Ben Roy
When: doors 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 24
Where: The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St.
How much: $20-$25
Ongoing theater production in Carbondale
What: You Can’t Take It With You
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade in Carbondale
How much: patron $35 and advocate $25
Drag show in Basalt
What: THE ROARING DIVAS PRESENT: MILLENIUM MANIA
When: 8- 0 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Arts Campus at Willits, 400 Robinson St. in Basalt
How much: $20 members, $25 in advance, $35 day of
Double art show experience in Carbondale
What: Jasper Johns: “Things the Mind Already Knows”
When: 11 a.m.-4p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82 in Carbondale
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82 in Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.