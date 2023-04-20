A&E Roundup: Special musical of Frankenstein, and more
One mistake people love to correct about Frankenstein is he was the doctor, not the monster. But who’s to say he wasn’t the monster?
Sopris Theatre Company picked up a musical that asks that very question, “Frankenstein: Monster or Man?”
“There’s just a real human message in this,” Brad Moore, the theater operations manager said.
What is more unique about this production is that the musical hasn’t been performed in years. Moore decided to dust it off the old playbook, and have the director, Carol Weiss, fly in for some collaboration.
They have been friends for a while.
“Because the script really focuses on diversity and equity and inclusion, I just thought this was perfect timing. So I got in touch with Carol and said, ‘Hey, want to do this again?’,” Moore said.
The cast and crew were also a part of the collaboration, and between them all, they created an already good piece to something perfect for the intimate award-winning theater company.
Weiss said she had a wonderful time with a lovely group of talented people. Between their talent, the brilliant set design, Moore’s directing skills and her original concept, they were able to create something unique.
She enjoyed the smaller, more intimate theater focus and she said she wanted to keep it that way and make the playtime shorter.
“It’s a terrific production and I am pleased they did it and brought me out,” Weiss said. “The actors were so involved in what they were doing. I learned a lot of things about the play.”
It starts with Mary Shelley telling the story in Lord Byron’s castle and then the cast takes over from there as the characters in her tale.
Weiss was here for the opening of the play and she even ended up sitting down at the keyboard and playing with the musical director.
“She’s learned a lot about the piece from what we did,” Moore said. “And so she’s now back in LA but she’s gonna sit and start crafting on the piece some more.”
This is the last weekend for the play, and a possible last chance to see it for a while.
“Both sides of that equation exist in all of us,” Moore said.
“We all make decisions that we think are probably the right decision at the time or well intended decisions, but we find that sometimes our actions are tough to swallow, and any one of us could be the monster or the man.”
If you go…
What: Frankenstein, Monster or Man
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: The New Space Theatre at Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114
How much: $15-$20
Also this weekend…
Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.
What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops
When: Friday 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Launchpad, 76 S Fourth St., Carbondale
Shows all weekend, and next Wednesday at Steve’s Guitars
What: Fretliners
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale
How much: $20-$25
What: The Know Bodies
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
How much: $20
What: Morgan Jones
When: 8 p.m. Sunday
How much: $30-$50
What: Jonathan Foster
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
How much: $20
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Parenting in the age of screens
What: Screenagers Film Discussion
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 E. Ave.
National Library Week at Garfield County Libraries
What: Celebrate National Library Week
When: All day Monday in Carbondale and after 1 p.m. Glenwood and Parachute on Tuesday
Where: Carbondale, 320 Sopris Ave., Glenwood, 815 Cooper Ave., Parachute, 244 Grande Valley Way
Dia del Niño Fiesta Storytime at Garfield County Library Branches
What: Celebrate National Library Week
When: 10 a.m. Friday in New Castle, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Glenwood Springs, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Parachute and Silt
Where: New Castle, 402 W. Main St., Glenwood, 815 Cooper Ave.; Parachute, 244 Grande Valley Way; Silt, 680 Home Ave.
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
Art show experience in Carbondale
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82, Carbondale
Karaoke at the Vaudeville
What: Karaoke with the Sandman
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $5
