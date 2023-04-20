A&E Roundup: Special musical of Frankenstein, and more

Victor's Nightmare

Courtesy Sopris Theatre Company

One mistake people love to correct about Frankenstein is he was the doctor, not the monster. But who’s to say he wasn’t the monster?

Sopris Theatre Company picked up a musical that asks that very question, “Frankenstein: Monster or Man?”

“There’s just a real human message in this,” Brad Moore, the theater operations manager said.

What is more unique about this production is that the musical hasn’t been performed in years. Moore decided to dust it off the old playbook, and have the director, Carol Weiss, fly in for some collaboration.

They have been friends for a while.

“Because the script really focuses on diversity and equity and inclusion, I just thought this was perfect timing. So I got in touch with Carol and said, ‘Hey, want to do this again?’,” Moore said.

The cast and crew were also a part of the collaboration, and between them all, they created an already good piece to something perfect for the intimate award-winning theater company.

Weiss said she had a wonderful time with a lovely group of talented people. Between their talent, the brilliant set design, Moore’s directing skills and her original concept, they were able to create something unique.

She enjoyed the smaller, more intimate theater focus and she said she wanted to keep it that way and make the playtime shorter.

“It’s a terrific production and I am pleased they did it and brought me out,” Weiss said. “The actors were so involved in what they were doing. I learned a lot of things about the play.”

It starts with Mary Shelley telling the story in Lord Byron’s castle and then the cast takes over from there as the characters in her tale.

Weiss was here for the opening of the play and she even ended up sitting down at the keyboard and playing with the musical director.

“She’s learned a lot about the piece from what we did,” Moore said. “And so she’s now back in LA but she’s gonna sit and start crafting on the piece some more.”

This is the last weekend for the play, and a possible last chance to see it for a while.

“Both sides of that equation exist in all of us,” Moore said.

“We all make decisions that we think are probably the right decision at the time or well intended decisions, but we find that sometimes our actions are tough to swallow, and any one of us could be the monster or the man.”

If you go…

What: Frankenstein, Monster or Man

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: The New Space Theatre at Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114

How much: $15-$20

Also this weekend…

Curator Marcia Weese brings four female artists together for a gallery of different medias and perspectives.

What: FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops

When: Friday 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 S Fourth St., Carbondale

Shows all weekend, and next Wednesday at Steve’s Guitars

What: Fretliners

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale

How much: $20-$25

What: The Know Bodies

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

How much: $20

What: Morgan Jones

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

How much: $30-$50

What: Jonathan Foster

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

How much: $20

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Parenting in the age of screens

What: Screenagers Film Discussion

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 E. Ave.

National Library Week at Garfield County Libraries

What: Celebrate National Library Week

When: All day Monday in Carbondale and after 1 p.m. Glenwood and Parachute on Tuesday

Where: Carbondale, 320 Sopris Ave., Glenwood, 815 Cooper Ave., Parachute, 244 Grande Valley Way

Dia del Niño Fiesta Storytime at Garfield County Library Branches

What: Celebrate National Library Week

When: 10 a.m. Friday in New Castle, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Glenwood Springs, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Parachute and Silt

Where: New Castle, 402 W. Main St., Glenwood, 815 Cooper Ave.; Parachute, 244 Grande Valley Way; Silt, 680 Home Ave.

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Art show experience in Carbondale

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82, Carbondale

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5