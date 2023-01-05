A&E Roundup: Things to do around Garfield County this weekend and next week

Kids skating at Chacos Park.

File/Post Independent

This is going to be a somewhat quiet weekend in Garfield County, with most events happening Friday. This week’s arts and entertainment roundup includes events outside of the county and a couple events going into next week.

ALL WEEKEND

What: Marcus King Band

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St. in Aspen

FRIDAY

It’s the annual Family Ice Skate Party happening during First Friday in Carbondale

The open space park has been temporarily turned into an icy winter wonderland at Fourth Street Plaza and what’s now called Chacos Park. The ice rink will be open through the evening with rentals available at the Carbondale Recreation Center until 7 p.m.

There will be a hot cocoa booth hosted by the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, along with free marshmallow and hot dog roasting courtesy of the Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department.

Hot cocoa and roasting will be available until they run out, so get there earlier if you have our heart set on it.

What: Family Ice Skate Party for January First Friday

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, rentals for skates end at 7 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale

Cheapest lift tickets in the state for Sunlight’s Skier Appreciation Day

Sunlight Mountain Resort is offering one-time $25 lift tickets for Skier Appreciation Day. Proceeds go to local nonprofits. Enjoy a day of fun skiing and riding while participating in activities and contests for free passes.

What: Sunlight’s 38th Annual Skier Appreciation Day

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117 in Glenwood Springs

Music on Iron Mountain with the Friday Afternoon Club featuring Feeding Giants

This local acoustic duo plays many different genres of music including coffee house rock, classic country, blues and originals, and is often compared to musical duo The Civil Wars, according to the Caverns Adventure Park summary.

What: Friday Afternoon Club: Feeding Giants

When: 5 - 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road in Glenwood Springs

SATURDAY

Queers and Coffee at the Bluebird Cafe

This occurs every Saturday morning at the Bluebird Cafe. Relax at the Bluebird talk over a warm cup of coffee or tea. Sponsored by AspenOUT, hosted by Cook Inclusive.

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday

Where: 730 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs

SUNDAY

Meaningful conversations among strangers at the Carbondale Library

Open up for fresh conversation. New thought through conversation with new people to open your mind.

What: The Lost Art of Random Conversations

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave. in Carbondale

NEXT WEEK

An event dedicated to movement at Alive ‘A New Kind of Nightlife’ Dance, Sweat, DJ, Glitz and Breath

Experience the untamed, uncensored flow of energy that turns on the body, opens the heart and liberates the spirit with an electrified night of dance, sweat, music, cultural liberation and heart, according to TACAW summary.

What: Alive ‘A New Kind of Nightlife’ Dance, Sweat, DJ, Glitz and Breath

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Jan. 11, and open DJ Party with libations and dancing at 8 p.m.

Where: TACAW, 400 Robinson St. in Basalt

Introduction to Nature and Wildlife Photography at the Carbondale Library

Local professional photographer Matt Shetzer, who travels the world hosting photography workshops, will share his years of experience and help people create beautiful digital images. Discussions will include image composition, camera modes, exposure and using your camera’s histogram, according to the library summary.

What: Introduction to Nature and Wildlife Photography

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.