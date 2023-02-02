A&E roundup: weekend includes 80s-themed prom, Sunlight Ski Spree, Carbondale First Friday

Who doesn’t love a good excuse to dress up — especially if they can do it in a 1980s theme?

“We thought it would be a fun theme,” said Angie Anderson, president and CEO for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. “We’re also excited to see what people will come up with for their 80s prom outfits.”

A gala is a festive occasion or a reason to rejoice. This year’s Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala will be rejoicing by presenting awards for Citizen of the Year, Top Brass Outstanding Business of the Year, Top Brass New Business of the Year and a Top Brass Milestone.

The theme is 80s prom at the Hotel Colorado, which means you can see some of your favorite local public figures dressed to the nines with puffy sleeves, bright colors, bows, big hair and way too much hairspray and makeup.

“We’re really excited to present the awards and gather the community for an evening of fun and celebration,” Anderson said.

The prom will have heavy appetizers, drinks, a photo booth for lasting memories and a silent auction. There will also be a “valley hopper” that will take people home from 8-10 p.m. to anywhere as far as Carbondale and Silt.

The award for Citizen of the Year is judged by finding a resident who has made a significant contribution to Glenwood Springs. The person chosen has been considered to have made strides for the community, changing and benefitting it in a noticeable way and making Glenwood a better place to live and work.

The Top Brass Outstanding Business of the year award is said to be the highest honor presented to a Glenwood Springs business, according to the Chamber. The business achievements are measured by innovation, creativity and community involvement.

The Top New Brass Business Award is presented to a business that has been open for less than three years. The new businesses are measured in the same way as the outstanding business award.

Finally is the Brass Milestone Award, which recognizes business anniversary milestones every five years. The main requirement is the five-year milestone.

What: 2023 Annual Gala 80’s Prom

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.

How much: Member individual $85, general admission $100, corporate sponsorship (10 tickets) $1,500

Sunlight Ski Spree

Sunlight Ski Spree takes place this weekend, including an on-mountain treasure hunt, aprés ski live music, a torchlight parade, fireworks, fire dancers, and on Sunday a ski and mountaineering race.

The treasure hunt is open to anyone with the goal of finding oversized dollars somewhere on the mountain and then exchanging it for loot. Anyone can play if they have a lift ticket or a pass.

What: Sunlight Mountain Resort Ski Spree

When: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117 in Glenwood

What: Mountain Treasure Hunt sponsored by ANB Bank both days, with 25 prizes to be won. Saturday will also include live music featuring Willy Taylor during the day and Jeff Rice in the bar for late night jams, a torchlight parade, fireworks and fire dancers at dusk (around 6 p.m.)

The Heathen Challenge has more strict rules , with requirements for gear, ability and endurance.

This event is for experienced backcountry racers. There is a preregistration and different pricing depending on the division.

What: The Heathen Challenge

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117 in Glenwood

How much: $90 Elite Division Skimo and $75 Rec Division Skimo

Casino Night at the Ute

Check out the Fourth Annual Casino Night presented by Alpine Bank to benefit the new Ute Theatre Society. The event will include chips and professional Vegas-style gaming tables, along with appetizers and drinks. There is a 21 and up for gambling and drinking.

What: Casino Night, presented by Alpine Bank

When: Doors at 6 p.m., event 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where: Ute Theater, 132 East Fourth St.

How much: $30 (tickets include chips)

Carbondale’s First Friday

This month’s first Friday will have the opening of The Way We Are, a mixed media exhibition from a variety of women artists in the Roaring Fork Valley. The exhibit will run until Feb. 24.

What: First Friday in Carbondale, The Way We Are — First Friday Opening Reception

When: Open reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St.

There will also be a concert at Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale on First Friday. Both bands that will be playing are ensembles from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and will be performing bluegrass. It’s just $10 to see the Rocky Mountain Tops and the Tumbleweeds.

What: Colorado College bluegrass

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.

An ongoing art show in Carbondale

This features all local artists from a zip code that starts with 816. The art is multimedia and features displays from everything from famous artists in the area to closet talents that are displaying their work for the first time.

What: 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show

When: Everyday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until Feb. 23

Where: Launchpad Carbondale, 76 S. Fourth St.

Next week…

The Brewery Comedy Tour comes to Casey Brewing in Glenwood Springs on Feb. 8. For tickets click here or visit the postindependent.com events calendar.

What: Brewery Comedy Tour

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8

Where: Casey Brewing, 711 Grand Ave.

How much: $7