A&E Roundup with a closing art show party in Glenwood Springs

Laurie Chase the board president of the Glenwood Springs Arts Council glances at the parking lot briefly while describing the art on display
Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

Carbondale isn’t the only town in the Roaring Fork Valley to find good art. 

The Glenwood Springs Art Council is closing their Strength 10×10 Art Show and Sale on  Friday.

“Art is one of the foundations of a healthy community,” Glenwood Arts Council Board President Laurie Chase said. 

The Strength-themed show features art from students at Glenwood Springs and Yampa high schools, along with some locally-established professionals. 

The amount of creativity in the quaint, well-lit gallery is awe-inspiring. There are many different concepts of the word strength and no two paintings are alike. 

The 10x10s range from $35 to $55, and are not the kind of work most people would expect from a high schooler. Although they all use the same media of a canvas, the artists all use a variety of inspiration and tools to create their expression. 

“If you bought groups of three, you could have a wonderful little display on a wall or you could fit them in almost anywhere in your home,” Chase said. 

Some are pretty straightforward, like painting a flexed arm, and some are more nuanced with strength being represented by a woman crying. There’s a dragon, a young girl being held by her mother in a crowd and further representations of strength in places like in friendship or setting boundaries. 

“One is a perfect gift for a new mother,” Chase said.

Some are political and others are more simple, but all show unique talent and perspectives. 

Don’t miss out. The party starts at 4 p.m. Friday and will be free with food, local art and music by Tim Tonozzi. 

If you go…

What: Strength 10×10 Art Show

When: Closing show 4-7 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St.

Also this weekend…

Echo Monday at Sunlight

What: Echo Mountain Band

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, 10901 County Road 117

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

A-Mac & The Height at Sunlight

What: A-Mac & The Height

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, 10901 County Road 117

Double Art Show at Carbondale Arts

What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works

When: Regular hours, SAW Artist Activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays until April 7

Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.

A Wild Afternoon

What: A Wild Afternoon

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.

Crochet in Parachute

What: Crazy Crochet Corner

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way

How much: Free event for adults and children 

Additional info: Hooks and yarn available 

I AM KING – The Michael Jackson Experience

What: Live concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St.

How Much: $55-$65

Karaoke with Sandman

What: Karaoke with The Sandman

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

How Much: $5

Art show experience in Carbondale 

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82 

the Cowboy Corral share stories and songs from the Old West in Carbondale

What: History of the West Through Stories and Songs

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

