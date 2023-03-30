A&E Roundup with a closing art show party in Glenwood Springs
Carbondale isn’t the only town in the Roaring Fork Valley to find good art.
The Glenwood Springs Art Council is closing their Strength 10×10 Art Show and Sale on Friday.
“Art is one of the foundations of a healthy community,” Glenwood Arts Council Board President Laurie Chase said.
The Strength-themed show features art from students at Glenwood Springs and Yampa high schools, along with some locally-established professionals.
The amount of creativity in the quaint, well-lit gallery is awe-inspiring. There are many different concepts of the word strength and no two paintings are alike.
The 10x10s range from $35 to $55, and are not the kind of work most people would expect from a high schooler. Although they all use the same media of a canvas, the artists all use a variety of inspiration and tools to create their expression.
“If you bought groups of three, you could have a wonderful little display on a wall or you could fit them in almost anywhere in your home,” Chase said.
Some are pretty straightforward, like painting a flexed arm, and some are more nuanced with strength being represented by a woman crying. There’s a dragon, a young girl being held by her mother in a crowd and further representations of strength in places like in friendship or setting boundaries.
“One is a perfect gift for a new mother,” Chase said.
Some are political and others are more simple, but all show unique talent and perspectives.
Don’t miss out. The party starts at 4 p.m. Friday and will be free with food, local art and music by Tim Tonozzi.
What: Strength 10×10 Art Show
When: Closing show 4-7 p.m. Friday
Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council, 216 Sixth St.
Also this weekend…
Echo Monday at Sunlight
What: Echo Mountain Band
When: 1:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, 10901 County Road 117
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
A-Mac & The Height at Sunlight
What: A-Mac & The Height
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, 10901 County Road 117
Double Art Show at Carbondale Arts
What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works
When: Regular hours, SAW Artist Activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays until April 7
Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.
A Wild Afternoon
What: A Wild Afternoon
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave.
Crochet in Parachute
What: Crazy Crochet Corner
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way
How much: Free event for adults and children
Additional info: Hooks and yarn available
I AM KING – The Michael Jackson Experience
What: Live concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St.
How Much: $55-$65
Karaoke with Sandman
What: Karaoke with The Sandman
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
How Much: $5
Art show experience in Carbondale
What: American Pop Art Exhibit
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend
Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado Highway 82
the Cowboy Corral share stories and songs from the Old West in Carbondale
What: History of the West Through Stories and Songs
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.
