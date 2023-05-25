A&E Roundup with a feature on Portrait Pals and Memorial Day weekend
Instead of penpals, children from different cities in Colorado paint each other’s portraits.
Portrait Pals had a student from Glenwood Springs and a student from Denver paint each other’s portrait through The Kindness Empire, according to a news release from the company.
The students chosen were 10-year-old William from Sopris Elementary and Anthony from Hallett Academy in Denver.
“My pal looks really happy and they look like they could do something really major one day,” William said in the release. “Just because he’s far away doesn’t mean we’re that different. I hope people see in my art that I tried my hardest.”
The two have never met or painted a portrait before, but they both had a good time with the project, the release states.
“I see that William is someone who perseveres,” Anthony said in the release. “He’s also brave and thoughtful. I hope William sees that if you mess up you can try again. I hope William notices that I worked hard and he’s proud of what I created.”
They each receive a professional portrait photograph and a questionnaire, where they can answer questions like giving each other advice on moving to each other’s cities. They are then paired as Portrait Pals.
“It’s been beautiful watching two different communities find ways to know and honor each other,” The Kindness Empire Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tonya Quinn said.
Once paired the children are given portrait classes and then an exhibition is held to display their work. It will be the first time each student will see their own portrait too.
This is the first time Pals see themselves through the perspective of an artist, the release states.
“The Kindness Empire is a business with a mission to nurture human connection and creative spirit,” Quinn said. “We put compassion for self and others into action through art. Our Portrait Pals program is designed to celebrate the unique experiences of and connect people from diverse communities.”
If you go…
What: Portrait Pal Exhibition
When: 3:30-6 p.m. Friday
Where: Sopris Elementary School, 1150 Mt. Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs
Ninth Annual Memorial Day Ride
Motorcycles and all street legal cars ride from Rosebud Cemetery to Veterans Park and Veterans Home and then the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center, all in Rifle. There will be an auction and raffle at the fairgrounds.
What: Memorial Day Ride, lunch, auction, raffle and 50/50
When: Registration 8 a.m.
Where: Registration at Boot Barn, 51027 Hwy Six Ste 200
How much: Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch and ride patch
Veterans Memorial Day Picnic
Veteran meet and greet sponsored by American Legion Post 164
What: Veterans Memorial Day Picnic in Silt
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Veterans Park, 500 Home Ave.
Glenwood Art Festival
A Memorial Day weekend celebration of visual arts and handcrafted goods with a variety of different mediums and price points.
What: Glenwood Art Festival
When: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday
Where: Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave.
Line Dancing in Glenwood Springs
What: Line Dancing
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Native Son, 813 Grand Ave.
How much: $5 suggested donation
Open Mic Night in Glenwood Springs
What: Open Mic Night at Ball Brewing
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ball Brewing Tap House, 7025 Highway 82, across from Thunder River Market
Rachel Baiman
What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.
How much: $20-$25
Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet
What: Vaudeville Spring Show
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Safespace in Glenwood Springs
What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday
Where: Bluebird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
Cooper Wine Tastings
What: Local wine tasting
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs
How Much: Free
Karaoke at the Vaudeville
What: Karaoke with the Sandman
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs
How much: $5
