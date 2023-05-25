A&E Roundup with a feature on Portrait Pals and Memorial Day weekend

Members of the Western Slope Memorial Day Riders ride their motorcycles out of Rosebud Cemetery after the conclusion of the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Glenwood.

Instead of penpals, children from different cities in Colorado paint each other’s portraits.

Portrait Pals had a student from Glenwood Springs and a student from Denver paint each other’s portrait through The Kindness Empire, according to a news release from the company.

The students chosen were 10-year-old William from Sopris Elementary and Anthony from Hallett Academy in Denver.

“My pal looks really happy and they look like they could do something really major one day,” William said in the release. “Just because he’s far away doesn’t mean we’re that different. I hope people see in my art that I tried my hardest.”

The two have never met or painted a portrait before, but they both had a good time with the project, the release states.

“I see that William is someone who perseveres,” Anthony said in the release. “He’s also brave and thoughtful. I hope William sees that if you mess up you can try again. I hope William notices that I worked hard and he’s proud of what I created.”

They each receive a professional portrait photograph and a questionnaire, where they can answer questions like giving each other advice on moving to each other’s cities. They are then paired as Portrait Pals.

“It’s been beautiful watching two different communities find ways to know and honor each other,” The Kindness Empire Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tonya Quinn said.

Once paired the children are given portrait classes and then an exhibition is held to display their work. It will be the first time each student will see their own portrait too.

This is the first time Pals see themselves through the perspective of an artist, the release states.

“The Kindness Empire is a business with a mission to nurture human connection and creative spirit,” Quinn said. “We put compassion for self and others into action through art. Our Portrait Pals program is designed to celebrate the unique experiences of and connect people from diverse communities.”

If you go…

What: Portrait Pal Exhibition

When: 3:30-6 p.m. Friday

Where: Sopris Elementary School, 1150 Mt. Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs

The portraits and pictures of Portrait Pals Anthony and William

Courtesy/The Kindness Empire

Ninth Annual Memorial Day Ride

Motorcycles and all street legal cars ride from Rosebud Cemetery to Veterans Park and Veterans Home and then the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center, all in Rifle. There will be an auction and raffle at the fairgrounds.

What: Memorial Day Ride, lunch, auction, raffle and 50/50

When: Registration 8 a.m.

Where: Registration at Boot Barn, 51027 Hwy Six Ste 200

How much: Registration is $25 per person and includes lunch and ride patch

Veterans Memorial Day Picnic

Veteran meet and greet sponsored by American Legion Post 164

What: Veterans Memorial Day Picnic in Silt

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Veterans Park, 500 Home Ave.

Glenwood Art Festival

A Memorial Day weekend celebration of visual arts and handcrafted goods with a variety of different mediums and price points.

What: Glenwood Art Festival

When: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Bethel Plaza, 704 Grand Ave.

Line Dancing in Glenwood Springs

What: Line Dancing

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Native Son, 813 Grand Ave.

How much: $5 suggested donation

Open Mic Night in Glenwood Springs

What: Open Mic Night at Ball Brewing

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ball Brewing Tap House, 7025 Highway 82, across from Thunder River Market

Rachel Baiman

What: Concerts at Steve’s Guitars

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St.

How much: $20-$25

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bluebird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cooper Wine Tastings

What: Local wine tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

How Much: Free

Karaoke at the Vaudeville

What: Karaoke with the Sandman

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

How much: $5