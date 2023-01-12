A&E Roundup with a spotlight on Imagination Movers

Imagination Movers courtesy photo of the band

A family friendly band is coming to Garfield County this weekend for kids and parents to rock out to together.

“Be ready to interact and experience flying toilet paper, vortex smoke rings, amazing music, lots of dancing and an afternoon well spent,” said Scott Durbin, one of the founding band members.

The Ute Theater will be hosting the long-lived band for a special public concert after doing a couple private concerts on the Western Slope.

“When you’re a new parent, you’re sort of evaluating children’s entertainment whether it be music or television or film, and kind of looking for that kind of content that challenges your kid or encourages them to be creative or to move or what have you,” Durbin said.

The Louisiana-based music group is celebrating their 20-year anniversary and are excited to continue performing music the whole family can jam to. The group was created as a live action kids show and band after the members were trying to find music that parents could enjoy and lyrics children could relate to.

“We lamented the loss of real people and children’s programming,” Durbin said. “That sort of was the genesis of the idea and that actually was born sort of as a music-based show from the get go.”

They were able to gain an unexpected national following from satellite radio, which gained them attention from Disney and Nickelodeon, though their main platform they were aiming for was PBS.

Disney eventually offered them a TV show where they would perform their songs, and they took the show offer after Hurricane Katrina created a lot of hardship for the band members.

They have since ended the show, but continue to travel to perform at different venues. The old show, however, can still be watched on Disney Plus. The group is famous throughout the United States and even in other parts of the world.

Durbin came form an education background and wanted to make sure the lyrics and content were developmentally and age appropriate, while letting the musicians rock out.

“The music is really the kind of stuff that we would listen to, whether it be The Police or the Killers or things that we enjoyed listening to,” he said. “While the lyrics were about things like sleeping through the night or cleaning your room.”

They started the band before Hurricane Katrina, and after the damage from the hurricane hit so heavily they decided to take a deal with Disney as they worked to rebuild their lives.

“The great thing about the Movers is it keeps us creative and hopefully encourages kids to be creative too,” he said.

Now, 10 years later, they are still rocking hard with fans old and new. Durbin said the ages of the people who attend their concerts can be between toddlers to 17 year olds, because they have been around for so long.

“We’re super excited about coming in and putting on our sort of interactive rock concert for families,” Durban said.

If you go… What: Imagination Movers When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 14 Where: Ute Theater and Events Center at 132 East Fourth St. in Rifle

