A&E Roundup with an immersive and healing experience through choral music 

Aspen Choral Society

The Aspen Choral Society presents Illuminare, an immersive musical experience of healing and strength, for three concerts this weekend, according to a news release.

“We aimed to create a program that lets us seek and be curious about how we emerge from darkness — music can be part of individual and community healing and strength when we experience it together,” Aspen Choral Society Director Paul Dankers said.

The experience is intended to be fully immersive with music, lighting and choreography.

Dankers said he wants to create a community approach to healing and strength.

“As human beings, we all go through individual and collective difficult and dark times,” he said in the release. “We each do what we can to rest and find our own path through these times, and sometimes simply being a part of a community that is struggling together is a way to find healing.”

The program will have three pieces, composed by Ola Gjeilo, a Norwegian composer. Gjelo now lives here in the United States, and is one of the most frequently performed composers in the choral world.

Two of his pieces that will be performed are, Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul incorporate lyrics from the poem, “Dark Night of the Soul” by the mystic poet, St. John of the Cross, the release states.

The third Gjeilo piece portrays the concept of a phoenix rising called Across the Vast, Eternal Sky.

Concertmaster MinTze Wu collaborated extensively with Dankers to design the program. Wu also added several instrumental pieces that introduce different traditions of prayer, healing, and mysticism to the program.

“What earthy sweetness remains unmixed with grief?” Wu said in the release referring to the original program. “What glory stands immutable on earth? We invite the audience to bring your sorrows, your pain, your conflicts and struggles, and together release them into the light of compassion and deep knowing.”

The immersive aspect of the program will include movement and lighting designed by local musician and actor, Micha Schöpe.

“In order to better immerse the audience in this experience, the musicians will use stage position, body movement and lighting to amplify the meaning of the lyrics and music,” Schöpe said in the release. “We are excited to add this element to our performance, stretching our own creativity and daring to meet the audience halfway.”

If you go…

What: Aspen Choral Society Presents Illuminare

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Glenwood Springs High School

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder River Theatre Company

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Arts Campus at Willits

How much: $20 online in advance, $25 at the door for adults, youth and child tickets available.

Tickets: On sale at http://www.aspenchoralsociety.org ; Online advance purchase of tickets is encouraged

Also this weekend…

St. Patrick’s at the Glenwood Caverns

What: St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: 10 a.m.-6p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.

How much: General admission

Vaudeville is back and not sold out yet

What: Vaudeville Spring Show

When: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

Gaming at the Glenwood Springs Library

What: Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Student production of Beauty and the Beast in New Castle

What: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday

Where: New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd.

Safespace in Glenwood Springs

What: Queers and Coffee — PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley

When: 3-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: BlueBird Cafe, 730 Grand Ave.

Double Art Show at Carbondale Arts

What: “What Is This Gold Toothed Beast” by Kia Neill and A group exhibition by the artists of Studio for Arts + Works

When: Regular hours, SAW Artist Activations 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays until April 7

Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S Fourth St.

Art show experience in Carbondale

What: American Pop Art Exhibit

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. all weekend

Where: Powers Art Center, 13110 Colorado 82

Meditative music at the Carbondale Library

What: March Sound Immersion with Ildi Ingraham

When: 4-5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Additional info: Bring a mat, pillow, blanket, and anything else to be comfortable

Crafts at Carbondale Arts

What: Crafts for Kids with Carbondale Arts

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

The benefits of mushrooms at the Carbondale Library

What: The Health Benefits of Mushrooms

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Carbondale Branch Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

Additional info: Age-friendly, visit http://www.gcpld.org/mushrooms to participate online

Diner, dancing and a performance by the Crystal River Youth Ballet Company in Carbondale

What: Ballet Ball for the ​Crystal River Youth Ballet Company

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Old Thompson Barn at River Valley Ranch, 333 River Valley Ranch Rd.

How much: Starting at $150 and decreases the more tickets you buy

The tale of the doctor of Grand County in the first half on twentieth century in Rifle

What: Doc Susie: A Woman Alone in the Rockies

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave.Additional info: Call 970-625-4862 or 970-625-3471