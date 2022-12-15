A&E weekend roundup

The Glenwood Vaudville Revue, Spring Show 2014.

Steve Mundinger

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue holiday show is in full swing and excited to bring fresh talent and some new acts.

“Even though it’s very low production cost, it’s very high entertainment, high creativity,” said John Goss, the director of the show.

After a tough two years with the pandemic hitting hardest during the holiday season, the Revue show is pulling a full season and recently extended the show dates until Jan 8.

“It’s just a revue show and that’s why we use the term vaudeville,” Goss said. “It just means anything that’s entertaining.

The assortment of different kinds of entertainment is ever changing each season depending on the cast’s abilities, collaboration and the creative brainstorming of Goss himself.

“There are numbers in this show that make 95 year olds, 25 year olds and five year olds all laugh at the visual goofy wackiness,” Goss said.

One goofy crowd pleaser that has returned for this holiday show is Rio the Wonder Dog. Goss’ well-behaved dog gets all dressed up, sporting some human arms to perform a bunch of funny acts that the whole audience can’t get enough of.

“It’s the silliest thing we ever did and they love it,” Goss said about the audience.

This year also includes some fun new skits like a “tap around the christmas tree” and a new song written by Goss, sung on a more serious note about the beauty of growing up in a snowy mountain town during the holidays.

Keeping the show going each season for the community has been tough with the additional COVID challenges over the past two years. The Vaudeville is proud to be going strong this season with extended hours, while staying cautious not to get or spread COVID between the cast members.

The show is perfectly set up with the small cast, so if anyone gets sick or needs a night off, the whole show can be thrown off.

Half of the cast has been around for years and three of the members are new this year, with one coming from Florida to put on a unique and funny show for the community.

“It’s whatever I can create, or write, or put together, or find, or bring in, or somebody else brings in that’s going to be entertaining and make people laugh and try to give as much variety and assortment of different things as possible,” Goss said.

The show does sell out quickly, but there are plenty of nights left with open seats. Be sure to get a ticket to the show before the season ends.

A&E Weekend Roundup

All Weekend

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market

Where: Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 6th St.

When: noon-6 p.m.

Wine Tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.

Santa at the Caverns

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road.

Additional info: Kids 12 and under ride the gondola for free during event times

Vaudeville Holiday Show

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, doors at 5 p.m. Sunday

Carbondale

What: Pop Up Holiday Farmer’s Market at Carbondale Arts

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Launchpad, 76 South Fourth St.

Friday

“Colorful Palette” Art Show and Sale

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

FAC: Obadiah Jones Live Music

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road

Kids Night Out: Winter Wonderland

When: 5-9 p.m. Registration required, space limited

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road

LIVE Recording of “A Christmas Carol”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Dr.

Additional Info: Adapted for radio. Complimentary admission

Saturday

Children’s Christmas Crafting with Tracy Flores

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road

Additional info: Registration required, space limited

Ski With Santa

When: noon-3 p.m.

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117

ELF on the Shelf with Glenwood Toys & Gifts

When: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Toys & Gifts, 801 Grand Ave.

Additional info: Find the Elf on the Shelf and be entered to win

Holiday Herbal Drinks: Cocktails & Mocktails

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Homsted, 713 Cooper Ave.

Additional info: Registration required

Carbondale

Kindred Spirits Carolers

When: 12:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 South Fourth St.

Sunday

Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road. 117

Additional info: Registration required

Breakfast with Santa

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.

Additional info: Call to reserve 970-928-3785

FireFox by Singing Bone Medicine Show

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: True Nature Healing Arts, 100 N. 3rd St.

Carbondale

Pop Up Holiday Farmer’s Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: The Launchpad, 76 South Fourth St.

TRUU’s Upside-Down Solstice Sunday

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist, 520 S Third St. No. 23