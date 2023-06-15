After a long legislative season, here is what impacts the Western Slope

During a town hall in Glenwood Springs on Monday, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon and Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle wrapped up the season.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

This year’s Colorado legislative season was hectic.

During a town hall in Glenwood Springs on Monday, Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, said Colorado legislation worked on more than 600 bills this session. One that Gov. Jared Polis threw into the mix as a land use wild card, Senate Bill 213, and one that proposed management for wolf reintroduction that legislation approved but Polis vetoed.

“I don’t know why he did that,” Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, said.

One critical bill that did not have any local legislators a prime sponsor is SB-268, Public School Finance . This will affect K-12 education statewide by providing an additional $1,000 per pupil, Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, said.

“When we’re down at the Capitol, us Western Slope legislators work together a lot, and it’s not a matter of party Democrat versus Republican, it’s a matter of the Western Slope and our priorities and we have to band together across party lines to advocate for our region,” Roberts said.

Bill that both Senators Will and Roberts worked on together

SB-256 — Management Of Gray Wolves Reintroduction

This created prerequisites to the management of gray wolves prior to the wolves being reintroduced.

This passed in both the House and Senate but was vetoed by Polis after receiving 70% approval from state legislation.

“We were very disappointed that the governor vetoed that,” Will said. “Dylan said it best. We handed him a big win for the West with that bill and we also handed him the policy, and he didn’t take it.”

SB-295 — Colorado River Drought Task Force

This creates a Colorado River task force. The task force will be versatile with a majority of representatives from the Western Slope, according to Roberts.

“We know that Colorado is doing its part when it comes to conservation along the Colorado River; we’re using less than we’re even allocated and California and Arizona are using more than they’re allocated,” Roberts said.

If the federal government were to want to cut usage, the task force is meant to create the tools to continue to be proactive leaders in conservation, Roberts said.

“The planning part of this is really great,” Will said. “Right now, our plan is to pray for rain and snow.”

SB-150 — Require Labeling Disposable Wipes

This requires labeling disposable wipes as non-flushable.

“Boy, did we take some heat over that,” Will said.

“It potentially saves municipal water providers millions of dollars,” Roberts said in response.

HB-1287 — County Regulation Related To Short-term Rentals

This concerns a county’s regulatory authority related to short-term rentals of lodging units.

Bill that Will and Rep. Elizabeth Velasco worked on

HB-1237 — Inclusive Language Emergency Situations

Inclusive language access in local emergency situations, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

“Our Sheriff, Lou Vallario, came and testified over it,” Will said. “I think we had some good testimony and people got it and understand why it’s going to be really beneficial to especially rural counties in Colorado.”

Bill that Will, Roberts and Velasco worked on together

HB-1072 — Civil Defense Worker Compensation

This removes limitations to compensate civil defense workers for response.

Velasco fights for clean water

HB-1257 — Mobile Home Park Water Quality

This requires better standards and testing for water quality in mobile home parks.

“Everyone has the right to clean water in our communities,” Velasco said.

Some of the people that spoke to her this year told her stories of their water smelling like sewage, or giving their children rashes, or in the case of Apple Tree near New Castle, the water was coming out bright red and staining clothes.

Although she was not a prime sponsor of the bills, Velasco worked to pass many other bills in the house.

“I also worked with our Native American community,” she said.

Velasco helped pass bills that protect the Indian Child Welfare Act, strengthen the Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives and allow the ability to wear indigenous regalia from kindergarten to university.

Roberts’ bills

Roberts said his main priority was affordable housing, knowing that rural mountain communities are feeling the affordable housing crisis more acutely.

SB-001 — Authority Of Public-private Collaboration Unit For Housing

Public-private partnerships allow private entities like Habitat for Humanity to work with local government agencies like municipalities and counties to create time- and cost-effective housing.

“This is a bill I introduced the first day of the legislative session that was passed and signed into law that will allow local, public-private partnerships for workforce housing to be developed on underutilized or unused, state-owned land,” Roberts said.

This isn’t public lands like forests or parks, but land like small, Colorado Department of Transportation-owned parcels along transit corridors that the state finds ideal for people to be living in, he said.

He said one parcel they are already working with will be developed in the Willits, El Jebel area.

SB-270 — Projects To Restore Natural Stream Systems

This restores the environmental health of natural stream systems without administration.

“This legislative session was a historic one for water,” Roberts said. “This is the bill that funds important water-conservation projects and infrastructure projects and helps our ag industry and our environmental community every year. This year’s projects bill was the single largest amount of money we’ve ever put into a project bill in a single legislative session, over $95 million.”

This also cut red tape on stream-restoration projects, allowing for more projects across the state for conservation, stream health and wildfire resiliency, he said.

Will works on wildland fire safety

SB-167 — Board Of Nursing Regulate Certified Midwives

This is over regulation of certified midwives by the state board of nursing.

“What I’m really proud of, I’m now a certified midwife,” Will said. “There were actually a lot of rural Colorado that really wanted that bill.”

SB-163 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers Classified As State Troopers

This makes a classification of certain employees of the Division of Parks and Wildlife who are certified by the peace officers standards and training board as state troopers for the purpose of determining public employees’ retirement association service retirement eligibility and benefits.

Will said that he has tried to pass a bill like this in the past and he is very proud of it because it will help with retirement for parks and Wildlife employees.

SB-161 — Financing To Purchase Firefighting Aircraft

This is state funding to finance the purchase of a firefighting aircraft to respond to wildfires.

“That’s really going to be beneficial,” Will said. “That’s $30 million, I understand that. During the wildfire season, they’re going to really welcome another helicopter in the state of Colorado.”