After Red’s gold medal, Silverthorne becomes ‘Goldthorne’

In the wake of 17-year-old Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard’s gold medal victory Saturday night, it didn’t take long for Summit County to go from silver to gold.

That’s because at some point Saturday night or Sunday, the sign welcoming drivers into Silverthorne from the eastbound Interstate 70 at exit 205 was changed to read: “Welcome to Goldthorne.” It was in honor of the Silverthorne resident and Summit County local Gerard, who won Olympic gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition.

The ‘Goldthorne’ sign consists of red block letters against a white backdrop over the “Silver” in the Silverthorne sign, while the silvery-goldish “thorne” letters of the original sign remain.

And early Sunday evening, in typical Summit County style, a Facebook user posted a picture of the sign to the “One Man’s Junk” Facebook group.

Much like the sign, and Gerard, the ensuing comments were also quite golden.

“Best thing I’ve seen all day,” one commenter wrote.

“Yeah, baby. I love it! When’s the parade?” another commenter asked.

“Sounds better and there is GOLD in these hills,” yet another commenter wrote. “Change the name!”

Time will tell on a parade. It may have to wait until March, or later, as Gerard remains in South Korea for the remainder of the Olympics leading up to the debut Olympic big air competition.