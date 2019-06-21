Afternoon storm damages art booths during Strawberry Days setup

A microburst blew through Sayre Park causing significant damges to the vendor booths for the 122nd Strawberry Days Festival, which begins Friday in Glenwood Springs.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

On the evening of opening day of Strawberry Days and just before the fashion show got underway Thursday night, vendors, artisans and volunteers were sent scrambling by a microburst that blew though Glenwood Springs around 5 p.m.

Several people were caught in the storm, vendors’ merchandise was broken and many tents were damaged beyond repair.

Glenwood Springs Police and Fire departments responded to the scene.

Professional artist Carmel Walden, who grew up in Glenwood and has been selling and displaying her work at Strawberry Days for 14 years, said she had never seen anything like the storm that swept through Sayre Park.

“We just held on, we were OK until another tent came and hit ours, and everything went over,” Walden said. “We had already set up, we had our weights on, we were wrapping up putting up the last wall.”

Walden said she lost a lot of her art, and her tent is completely ruined. She hopes to set back up but is going to watch the weather before purchasing a new pop-up tent.

