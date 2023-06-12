Members of Age-Friendly Carbondale point out to traffic/pedestrian problem areas on Colorado Highway 133.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Candace Goodwin likes riding her bike to the Carbondale Recreation Center. To do so, the retired physical therapist must cross Colorado Highway 133. This traffic-heavy corridor connects to Main Street via roundabout, which can get a little tricky to traverse especially during rush hours.

“I wanted to feel confident that I can cross those crosswalks even when the lights are flashing,” Goodwin said. “That was an issue for me before I joined the group.”

The group Goodwin is referring to is Age-Friendly Carbondale, a volunteer nonprofit made up of mostly older residents striving to make the community more pedestrian friendly. For instance, they worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation to extend the audible walk signal for a crosswalk at the Village Road and Highway 133 intersection. They also helped designate Carbondale as an age-friendly community recognized by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

“We want it to be friendly not just to people that are older, but we want kids to be able to cross and get around town without having to worry about these kinds of safety issues,” Goodwin said.

Bella Fabela helps a resident fill out a survey card for the Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative on Wednesday. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

If you haven’t seen their fliers posted around town yet, Age-Friendly is currently collecting residential surveys used to support data on pedestrian, bike and vehicular safety along Highway 133.

Age-Friendly steering committee member Niki Delson said they began gathering data during Carbdondale’s First Friday event in May and will continue to gather data through the end of July. Surveys are right now available in both Spanish and English.

“We advocate for changes in policies and procedures to make the town more livable for people of all ages and all abilities,” she said.

During Carbondale’s Farmers Market on Wednesday, Age-Friendly offered visitors a giant map of Highway 133 and asked people to pinpoint certain problem spots along the corridor. Residents were also encouraged to jot down anecdotes of what exactly happened and where.

“CDOT only collects crash data,” Delson said. “It doesn’t collect near-miss data. That’s what we’re collecting.”

The group aims to use this data to help steer policy and create better safety measures at Highway 133. After data is collected with the help of the Carbondale Bicycle Pedestrian and Trails Commission, it will be taken to the Carbondale trustees, Age-Friendly’s Ron Kokish said.

“The town of Carbondale has a consultant to put together,” Kokish said of the project. “Hopefully, those consultants will be working hard by the time we’re finished with our data.

Highway 133 itself continues to see more development flanking its shoulders — one of which includes the 94-unit Building C residential dwelling. With Age-Friendly taking data and aiming to provide a universal approach when it comes to pedestrian safety, new infrastructure could possibly help calm traffic and better embrace the onslaught of more residents in a safer manner.

Age-Friendly Carbondale Candace Goodwin holds up a sticky-note suggestion regarding traffic in Carbondale. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“That’s the big symptom that Carbondale can’t fix itself,” Age-Friendly member Sue Zislis said. “We’re not building resumes anymore — we’re building a legacy.”

For Delson, there’s more and more older people and less and less people to provide them services, so Age-Friendly needs to be productive for as long as it can

“And that’s way past 65 for most people,” she said.

Age-Friendly itself began in 2019. Its steering committee is made up of 12 people ages 68-85. In addition to serving the community, it also serves its members — many of whom in their retirement years.

“I don’t believe in retirement, playing golf,” Kokish said. “We don’t didn’t like the way older people were looked at as needing services. We think that’s a bad direction to go.”

For more information about the Age-Friendly Carbondale Community Initiative, visit https://agefriendlycarbondale.org .

Post Independent western Garfield County reporter and Assistant Editor Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com.