‘Agitated’ man tased after leading police on chase, crashing on Highway 82

Joshua Shroyr, 40, of Glenwood Springs had to be tased by state troopers after leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing on Highway 82 near Emma.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

A 40-year-old man led three Roaring Fork Valley police agencies on a chase that ended with officers pulling weapons on the man after he crashed on Highway 82 near Emma, sources said.

Joshua Shroyr of Glenwood Springs, whose BMW SUV ended up on top of the median between the east and westbound lanes of the highway, got out of his car after the crash and acted aggressively toward Colorado State Patrol troopers before one of the officers tased him, according to video footage of the arrest.

“He was incredibly agitated and probably high on crystal meth, so he was very aggressive,” said Glenwood Springs Police detective Jeff Fain, who was with officers in West Glenwood when Shroyr was first contacted.

The incident first occurred just before 10 a.m. when emergency dispatchers in Glenwood Springs received a call about a man acting suspiciously, talking to himself and waving his hands in the air at the Kum and Go convenience store in West Glenwood, Fain said. Not long after, the store’s panic alarm was triggered by clerks, who later said Shroyr threatened to retrieve a gun and shoot them, he said.

Police arrived on scene and tried to talk to Shroyr, but he instead jumped in his vehicle and sped off, nearly striking Fain’s car. Officers again tried to stop him on Midland Avenue in front of Target but were again unsuccessful, so they turned off their emergency lights and backed off the pursuit, Fain said.

“He was driving crazy and passing people,” he said.

Carbondale police officers also attempted to pursue Shroyr in that town, but he made it on to Highway 82 and CSP officers took up the pursuit. Near Emma, Shroyr ran into the front passenger door of one of the CSP vehicles, then spun all the way around the trooper’s car and struck the driver door, before flipping over the concrete barrier median and ending up partially in the downvalley lane of traffic, Fain said.

Trooper Josh Lewis, a CSP spokesman, confirmed that an officer used a Taser to subdue Shroyr after he crashed.

Video footage shot by valley resident Jay Stahl showed Shroyr’s arrest and tasing by CSP troopers.

No officers or civilians were injured in the chase. Shroyr’s condition was not available Wednesday, though he was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Scott Thompson, chief of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, gave credit to the CSP officers who were able to stop Shroyr within 2 miles of intercepting him on Highway 82.

“The two troopers that stopped this guy could very well have saved lives today,” Thompson said. “The outcome could have been very different.”

Shroyr was charged with felony menacing and misdemeanor charges of eluding, harassment and trespassing, Fain said.

jauslander@aspentimes.com