Air Force Reserve training comes to Rifle Garfield County Airport next week

Rifle Garfield County Airport officials issued a reminder that the Air Force Reserve is scheduled to conduct a special fuel operation training exercise at the airport Sept. 12 – 15.

The event is not open to the public, and spectating from afar is not encouraged, according to a Wednesday press release.

The training exercise takes place on the ramp and not in the air, though military aircraft will be flying into and out of the airport during this time, the release states.

“This ramp operation is in a secured location and the training is unfortunately not open to the public,” Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie said in the release.

Increased military aircraft traffic can be expected throughout the region, and more than 50 military ground crew are scheduled to take part in the training exercise, Condie said.

The Air Force Reserve has exclusive use of a new concrete ramp and the associated asphalt taxiway at the airport, but the operations will not interfere with normal aircraft traffic.

The training may be canceled at any time due a change in Air Force Reserve priorities, the release states.