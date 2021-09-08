Air Force Reserve training comes to Rifle Garfield County Airport next week
Events not open to the public
Rifle Garfield County Airport officials issued a reminder that the Air Force Reserve is scheduled to conduct a special fuel operation training exercise at the airport Sept. 12 – 15.
The event is not open to the public, and spectating from afar is not encouraged, according to a Wednesday press release.
The training exercise takes place on the ramp and not in the air, though military aircraft will be flying into and out of the airport during this time, the release states.
“This ramp operation is in a secured location and the training is unfortunately not open to the public,” Rifle Garfield County Airport Director Brian Condie said in the release.
Increased military aircraft traffic can be expected throughout the region, and more than 50 military ground crew are scheduled to take part in the training exercise, Condie said.
The Air Force Reserve has exclusive use of a new concrete ramp and the associated asphalt taxiway at the airport, but the operations will not interfere with normal aircraft traffic.
The training may be canceled at any time due a change in Air Force Reserve priorities, the release states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Air Force Reserve training comes to Rifle Garfield County Airport next week
Rifle Garfield County Airport officials issued a reminder that the Air Force Reserve is scheduled to conduct a special fuel operation training exercise at the airport Sept. 12 – 15.