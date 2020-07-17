Aircraft leaves runway at Glenwood airport; no injuries reported
No injuries were reported after a two-person aircraft “left the runway” at Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport on Friday morning.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department received a call around 7:49 a.m. of an aircraft accident, according to a news release from the city.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-person aircraft that had left the runway,” the release states. “Firefighters evaluated the two occupants and determined there were no injuries.”
Firefighters determined the aircraft was not leaking fluids and there was no risk of fire.
The airport was temporarily closed during the incident but has since reopened. Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff also responded to the incident.
