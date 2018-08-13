ALERT: Fire along Buford Road prompts new pre-evacuation notice

The Cabin Lake Fire burning east of the New Castle-to-Buford Road in southern Rio Blanco County has grown significantly due to recent wind events, prompting new pre-evacuation alerts for the area today.

The Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for all residents along Rio Blanco County Road 10, south from the County Road 17 intersection. There remains a public closure of County Road 10 at that point, and all trailheads and campgrounds in the South Fork drainage on the Blanco Ranger District are now closed, according to an update from fire managers Monday afternoon.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, the fire burning 5.5 miles south of the town of Buford experienced gusty and erratic winds, which increased fire activity and pushed the fire north and east past Balloon Lake.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency evacuation notice at 2 a.m. Monday to the residents in the area south of South Fork Road toward Burro Mountain southwest of County Road 10 using Rio Blanco Alerts and direct, door-to-door contacts.

“This part of the fire is now threatening structures, however no structures have been lost,” according to firefighting officials working with the White River National Forest. “Firefighters and engines patrolled and engaged the fire as safety allowed, throughout the night.”

Since Saturday, the Cabin Lake Fire received an influx of crews, multiple engines, heavy equipment and machinery to support suppression efforts. The fire is now estimated at 2,375 acres and is 45 percent contained.

“Public and firefighter safety and structure protection remain top priorities on the Cabin Lake Fire as multiple hand crews, engines, heavy machinery and aerial support continue to aggressively suppress the fire,” according to the Monday update.

Today, hand crews, including two hotshot crews, were working directly on both sides of the new fire growth to try to suppress the fire by building direct hand line utilizing dozers, saws and hand tools.

“Ground crews are working in coordination with aerial support which will utilized water and retardant drops to check and slow fire spread,” the update stated. “Additionally, crews will continue to utilize a previous burn scar located on the eastern flank of the fire to establish dozer line.

Air tankers and helicopters are being used to drop water and retardant in coordination with ground crews.

Today’s weather is also expected to increase fire activity and create large amounts of smoke that is visible from New Castle and Rifle in Garfield County.