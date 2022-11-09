All ballot questions pass for western Garfield County cities

Ballot questions for Parachute, Rifle and Silt all passed following Tuesday’s election.

This election cycle saw Parachute include two ballot questions.

Question 2E asked voters to support an amendment allowing existing appointed or elected officials to fill a vacancy to serve until the expiration of the office term. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the question passed 168 votes over 65.

For question 2F, Parachute voters were asked to also support an amendment to allow the town manager to appoint the town clerk, police chief and finance director. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the question passed 142 votes over 91.

Rifle residents were asked onBallot Question 2D to support an effort prohibiting franchises from being granted except by an ordinance passed by an affirmative vote of at least five members of city council. The ballot question also states that any proposal by a franchise that ends up going to a vote of the people pursuant to the initiative or referendum process, that franchise has to pay the expenses of the election.

Rifle’s ballot question passed 1,298 votes over 932.

In Silt, voters were asked this election cycle whether they support a measure allowing town elections to be held on their own while still holding coordinated elections with Garfield County. The ballot question, as of Wednesday morning, passed 659 votes over 234.