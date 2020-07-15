All City Market locations to require masks beginning July 22
City Market stores will require customers to wear masks beginning July 22.
In a news release Wednesday, City Market cited the increasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide in making the decision.
“According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release states. “Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”
Customers with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are encouraged to consider alternatives such as face shields or coverings, according to the release.
“If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery,” the release states. “To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free.”
City Market has locations throughout Colorado, including Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, New Castle, Rifle, El Jebel, Eagle and Aspen.
