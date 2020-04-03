All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based face coverings when they leave home | PostIndependent.com

All Coloradans asked to wear cloth-based face coverings when they leave home

News News | April 3, 2020

Jesse Paul
Colorado Sun
Monica Mull and Kelly Williams, with LIFT-UP, wear homemade masks as they distribute food Wednesday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle. Many residents are sewing their own masks as a percaution against COVID-19.
Facemasks-gpi-040220

CENTENNIAL — Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked all Coloradans to begin wearing masks when they leave home to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

Polis said at a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center that people should wash their masks after every trip out of their homes. He said people should use cloth-based, non-medical masks.

He encouraged people to make them out of items in their homes, including old T-shirts and scarves.

“This is really going to be, for the foreseeable future, an important part of our culture in Colorado,” he said, putting on a mask of his own. “Get out those old T-shirts. Get it out of the bottom of your drawer.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado.

