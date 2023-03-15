All-Conference selections made for Roaring Fork, Grand Valley, Rifle and Coal Ridge basketball programs

Grand Valley High School senior AbbeyRose Parker twirls a basketball on her home court Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Garfield County produced some mighty fine basketball players this season, many of whom were honored in the recently announced 3A and 4A All-Conference selections.

In girls basketball, Grand Valley senior AbbyRose Parker was named 3A Western Slope Player of the Year. Parker averaged 20.5 points per game this season as the only senior member of the team. She also had 3.3 assists per game and averaged 3.2 steals.

She was also joined by junior teammates Jaycee Pittman, Kaylae Medina and Chloe Gronewoller, who were named 3A All-Conference. Chloe Williams earned honorable mention for the Lady Cardinals.

Carbondale’s Roaring Fork High School had two selections, sophomore Carley Crownhart to the first team, and her twin sister Erica Crownhart among the honorable mention selections.

For the boys, Roaring Fork senior River Byrne was named WSL Player of the Year. Byrne was good for 15.9 points per game this season, with a 50% shooting percentage and dishing out four assists per game, while leading the Rams to a 17-7 record and a trip to the 3A regionals.

Roaring Fork High School senior River Byrne was named 3A Western Slope League Player of the Year for this past season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Byrne was joined on the All-Conference team by Rams teammates, junior Noel Richardson and fellow senior Eddie Hernandez, while seniors Ryan Methany and Diego Loya earned honorable mention.

For the Grand Valley boys, seniors Alex Alegria and Kaden Amis were named 3A All-Conference for the boys, while seniors Kade Sackett and Brandon Garfica were named honorable mention.

In 4A, Rifle and Coal Ridge high schools combined for five All-Conference selections.

Rifle junior Blayke Hostettler, Coal Ridge senior Aceleigh Porter and junior Mikayla Cheney were named 4A Western Slope girls All-Conference.

For boys, Coal Ridge senior James Webber and sophomore Ben Simons were named 4A Western Slope All-Conference.