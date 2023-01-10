All four lines clicking for Demons hockey heading into weekend series with Durango

Glenwood Springs in action earlier this season.

Glenwood Springs hockey right now has six wins and just one loss heading into a weekend series with Durango. Head coach Tim Cota can’t exactly pinpoint the last time this has happened so early in the season for the Demons.

“It’s been a while,” he said. “The schedule’s tough, and I think our depth is starting to show. I’m looking forward to this month.”

The past two games saw the Demons outscore their opponents 13-2. This scoring barrage came from a dominating 9-1 win over Mullen on Saturday, and another 4-1 win over a tough Standley Lake team on Monday.

The Demons currently sit in second place in the entire Class 4A League, with Steamboat Springs (6-1, 2-0) leading the way.

“We’ve got four lines, we’ve got six defensemen,” Cota said. “If somebody gets hurt or ill, there’s usually somebody to fill those shoes.

“We really don’t have a fourth line. We really don’t have a first line.”

The away game against Mullen, in particular, saw eight Demons notch goals, respectively. This included two goals from Demons sophomore Beck Weatherred.

Glenwood at one point scored four goals in less than a minute in the first period.

“That’s just tough to defend from an opponent’s standpoint,” Cota said. “They don’t know where we’re coming from.”

Picking up the win in net Saturday for Glenwood Springs was junior Marek Senn, collecting 20 saves on 21 shots on goal.

“Right now, he’s making it look easy for us,” Cota said of Senn’s efforts. “The rebounds are controlled, and he has nice poise in the net.”

The Demons then spent Monday afternoon defeating Standley Lake, a 5A school from the Denver Metro that went into the game having lost just twice.

This didn’t matter to Glenwood Springs sophomore defenseman Lucas Chartier, who netted two big goals in the second period.

“We had four lines that were playing well yesterday,” Cota said.

Cota said puck possession was key, with the Demons owning control at least 80% of the game. Starting netminder for Glenwood was senior Jeremiah Swenson, who was credited with allowing just one goal on 20 shots.

“They’re playing with some confidence and seeing the puck well,” Cota said of his goaltenders. “Last night we had ‘JJ’ (Swenson) in the net and he had a nice, quiet game for us.

“If a goalie can have a nice, quiet game, it means we’re playing well in front of him.”

The Demons have seven more games in January, which include a rematch against Battle Mountain, which claimed a 6-1 win over Glenwood on Jan. 4, and a big away series against 4A leaders Steamboat Springs.

The weekend home series against Durango is slated for 7 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink at 100 Wulfsohn Road.

Amid the good start to the season, Cota said the biggest challenge is “not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

“We’re looking at Durango on Friday night, quite honestly,” he said. “The boys know them pretty well. We know they’re a good hockey team and they’re hungry.”