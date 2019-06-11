All Kids Dental opens new office in Eagle Ranch

All Kids Dental is slated to open a new office in Eagle Friday, located in Eagle Ranch at 1185 Capitol St.

Kelly Sarno

All Kids Dental Pediatrics & Orthodontics, a local pediatric and orthodontic dental office that has served the Western Slope for more than 20 years, is slated to open its third location in Eagle Friday while also welcoming a new doctor into the practice.

Megan Rohman, DDS has joined All Kids Dental as a pediatric eligible board specialist. Rohman has been seeing patients at all practice locations for the past few months and will join the Eagle Ranch location at 1185 Capitol St., Ste. 101 when the new office opens to the public on Friday.

Rohman joins Dr. Casey Johnson, a board certified orthodontic specialist, and Dr. Paul Allen, a board certified pediatric specialist, within All Kids Dental, according to a press release from the practice.

“After having patients come to see us in Glenwood Springs and Rifle from the Vail Valley, we felt it was time to open a location in Eagle,” Dr. Paul Allen said. “We are excited to be able to offer care to families right in the heart of Eagle in our new Eagle Ranch location.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Megan as part of our team and family,” Allen said. “Her experience and time in the Eagle area makes her a perfect fit for us and the families that we treat.”

Rohman graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry with honors in 2012 and decided to move to the mountains. She previously lived in the Vail Valley for a couple of years as a general dentist before making the decision to specialize in pediatric dental care. Her experience spans working with the elderly and physically compromised adults to working with low-income and underserved families. Her goal is to “provide a happy and comprehensive appointment, while focusing on the individualized treatment that each patient needs.”

Along with welcoming Rohman into the practice, All Kids Dental will hold a Grand Opening Summer Kick Off Celebration from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the new office. The Hawaiian-themed festivities will include food from Ekahi Grill, a mechanical bull, a photo booth, bounce house, Balloon Master Krys K, prizes, and a ribbon cutting with the Eagle Chamber.

Currently, All Kids Dental has two locations, in Glenwood Springs and Rifle. The Glenwood Springs office is located upstairs in the ANB Bank Building at 2624 Grand Ave. The Rifle location is at 900 Airport Road.