‘All of us working together’

It will take a lot of personal responsibility and working together to navigate the pandemic during the winter months.

That was the message Tuesday evening as the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association announced a new, nonpartisan ad campaign called United to Stop the Spread.

Glenwood Chamber Director, Angie Anderson, said for the campaign to succeed Garfield County residents must come together, unified by the campaign’s mission.

“This is a local grassroots effort and to make a difference we all need to embrace and share the messages with our families, our friends, colleagues and neighbors. This is a critical time but together we can do this,” Anderson said.

Kathleen Wanatowicz, the communications coordinator for United to Stop the Spread, said the campaign will promote personal responsibility for following covid health guidelines around Garfield County and focuses on keeping business and schools open, and helping families thrive.

“This is a campaign about having one voice with a powerful message…our overarching goal is to decrease the number of covid cases quickly,” Wanatowicz said.

The Chamber is working with several municipalities as well as Garfield County on the campaign and plans to team up with local schools and businesses alike. The plan is to raise awareness on steps everyone can take to slow down the pandemic through radio ads, banners, videos featuring community members and a website homebase.

Wanatowicz said the budget for the campaign is about $75,000 and is evenly split on spending for English and Spanish-language resources.

There is also a large push to engage the Spanish-speaking community from the campaign. Materials and resources will be printed in both Spanish and English, and the zoom webinar held Tuesday featured a translator and an option to select a preferred language.

“We will make sure that it’s a priority for our team to have culturally appropriate messaging…I think it’s really going to be important to us as communicators to make sure we are culturally appropriate saying the right things and making an impact,” Wanatowicz said.

Alex Sanchez, co-founder and executive director of local nonprofit Voces Unidas, spoke during the meeting about the importance of everyone from Battlement Mesa and Parachute to Carbondale being on board with the campaign in order for it to be effective and yield results.

“We are very excited and supportive to make sure we are also part of the larger community and larger Garfield County solution. It’s going to take all of us working together— media, businesses, school districts, and more importantly every single community member…to make sure that we stay safe, to make sure we’re doing our part,” Sanchez said.

Wanatowicz said the campaign was off to an exciting start but stressed the urgency and seriousness behind the measures being taken.

“We don’t have time to waste, that’s why we put something strong together quickly. Time is not on our side,” Wanatowicz said.

For more information visit the United to Stop the Spread Youtube channel and websites at UnitedToStoptheSpread.com or UnidosParemoselContagio.com based on the language preference for the information. Local business owners can also reach out to the campaign directly to request banners, flyers or window clings to hang at their businesses to show support.

