All public schools from Parachute to Aspen closed through April 17

To align with Governor Jared Polis’ announcement on Monday, March 16 of new restrictions narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus, and in coordination with Pitkin County and Garfield County Public Health, all public schools from Parachute to Aspen will be closed through April 17.

This includes Garfield County School District 16, Garfield School District No. Re-2, Roaring Fork School District Re-1, Aspen School District, Aspen Community School, Carbondale Community School, Marble Charter School, Ross Montessori, Two Rivers Community School, and Yampah Mountain High School.

All public schools are anticipated to resume on April 20 contingent that social isolation orders are lifted.

The Colorado High School Athletics Association has also extended all spring athletics and activities moratorium through April 18 to meet the statewide guidelines.

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) end-of-the-year assessments, including the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), will be paused for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

National and state decisions related to the COVID-19 virus are changing daily, even hourly. These plans are subject to change based upon state mandates and/or specific direction from local public health departments.

Please refer to specific school district websites and/or Facebook pages for detailed information regarding ongoing services (e.g., food services, online programming, etc.) within your district.

