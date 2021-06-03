All three Garfield County school districts fall below state average in teacher pay
Local superintendent averages, however, not so much
Though the Colorado state average for noncharter teacher salaries is $58,291, all three school districts in Garfield County fall short of the mark, according to 2020-21 data available through the Colorado Department of Education.
There are various factors that influence average teacher pay.
Some districts may have more experienced, tenured teachers, which could elevate the average. Other districts may have more new hires, which could decrease the average.
For instance, starting wage for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree in the Roaring Fork School District Re-1 is $41,140 (2020-’21 figures), while someone with a doctorate is offered $54,075 for the same first-year position.
“While our school district has the third highest cost of living among all Colorado school districts, our per-pupil funding ranks 60th (out of 178 districts),” Roaring Fork Re-1 spokesperson Kelsy Been said in an email. “Due to tight fiscal management, we are able to pay our teachers the 37th highest wages in the state.”
The discrepancy between cost of living and pay, however, has made it increasingly difficult to retain and attract qualified teachers and staff to support their students, Been said.
“Which is why the Roaring Fork School District is exploring a mill levy override in November to address our impending staffing crisis,” she said.
Meanwhile, in Garfield Re-2, 2019-20 figures (the most recent available) show starting wage for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $36,896, while someone with a doctorate is offered $47,530.
Ranking the averages
Still, taking first in average nonchartered teacher pay among Garfield County districts is Roaring Fork Re-1. Of the district’s 379 teachers, the average yearly salary is $56,540.
In second place is Garfield District 16. Among its 70 teachers, the district averages $50,526.
The Garfield Re-2 district falls in third place for average teacher pay. With 286 teachers, the district averages $50,392 in annual salaries.
“The voters of Garfield County have been very generous and, since 2001, have supported four different mill levy overrides to support teacher salaries,” Garfield Re-2 spokesperson Theresa Hamilton said of voter approvals in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2018.
In 2018, the mill levy override was $4.9 million, and the salary adjustments were made based upon a market analysis, Hamilton said.
“That mill levy override is what put us back on a steps and lanes salary schedule because, prior to that, salary adjustments were made based upon the amount of money, basically, that we had to provide towards salaries,” Hamilton said.
Steps and lanes is a process of rewarding teachers with increased salaries based on years worked or attaining further education.
Right now, the Re-2 district is working on a plan to develop recurring cycle market analyses to ensure the board has enough information to help as part of its budgetary conversations, Hamilton said.
Compared to neighboring counties, however, local districts fare relatively well. With the exception of the Aspen School District, a 135-teacher district that averages $65,042 for non-chartered schools, Mesa and Eagle counties also share below-average salaries.
With 1,355 teachers, Mesa County Valley District 51 boasts an average teacher salary of $50,921 for nonchartered teachers. Eagle County District Re-50, which employs 511 teachers, holds an average annual teacher salary of $54,990.
Area supers paid more
But, while Garfield County’s annual average teacher salaries trail behind the state average, it’s a different story for superintendents.
The state average for 2020-2021 annual superintendent pay is $129,056. All three superintendents in Garfield County make more than that figure.
The 2020-21 annual Roaring Fork District superintendent salary is $167,275, Garfield Re-2’s average is $142,202 and Garfield 16’s is $141,557.
Neighboring communities also boast above-average superintendent pay rates. Eagle County Re-50’s 2020-21 annual superintendent salary is $207,647, Mesa County Valley 51’s is $205,000 and Aspen’s is $198,000.
When it comes to the average principal and assistant principal salary, meanwhile, it’s a mixed bag for Garfield County. Just one local district falls under the state average of $93,836.
Roaring Fork’s average is $98,893, Garfield Re-2’s is $87,708 and Garfield 16’s is $97,304.
For neighboring communities, Aspen’s annual average pay for principals and assistant principals is $116,116, Eagle County Re-50’s is $104,076 and Mesa County Valley 51’s is $91,322.
For local districts, however, there’s also the perk of working in a place with many opportunities for outdoor recreation.
“One of the things that makes Garfield Re-2 school district one of the better places to be is that you can work where you play, man,” Hamilton said. “There is no better place if you are hiking, water enthusiast, outdoorsmen of any sort, rock climber, hiker, whatever. You want to be in Garfield Re-2 School District because we have access to all of that.”
Note: Apart from state averages and ranges, figures reflect only nonchartered schools. Some Garfield County districts do not have chartered schools. In addition, data for boards of cooperative education services organizations are not included. FTE means full time equivalent.
AVERAGE TEACHER SALARY
Roaring Fork Re-1
Average salary: $56,540
Total FTE: 353.3
Garfield Re-2
Average salary: $50,392
Total FTE: 279.2
Garfield 16
Average salary: $50,526
Total FTE: 69.4
Aspen-1
Average salary: $65,042
Total FTE: 120.1
Eagle County Re-50
Average salary: $54,990
Total FTE: 467.1
Mesa County Valley 51
Average salary: $50,921
Total FTE: 1,264.6
Colorado
Average salary: $60,453
Total FTE: 46,842.8
Range
Lowest: Vilas RE-5, $28,750
Highest: Boulder Valley Re-2, $82,972
AVERAGE SUPERINTENDENT SALARY
Roaring Fork Re-1
Average salary: $167,278
Total FTE: 1.0
Garfield Re-2
Average salary: $142,201
Total FTE: 1.1
Garfield 16
Average salary: $141, 557
Total FTE: 1.0
Aspen-1
Average salary: $198,000
Total FTE: 1.0
Eagle County Re-50
Average salary: $207,647
Total FTE: 1.0
Mesa County Valley 51
Average salary: $205,000
Total FTE: 1.0
Colorado
Average salary: $129,056
Range
Lowest: Plainview Re-2, $35,000
Highest: Mapleton 1, $354,035
AVERAGE PRINCIPAL/ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL SALARY
Roaring Fork Re-1
Average salary: $98,893
Total FTE: 25.5
Garfield Re-2
Average salary: $87,708
Total FTE: 19.6
Garfield 16
Average salary: $97,304
Total FTE: 7.0
Aspen-1
Average salary: $116,116
Total FTE: 5.9
Eagle County Re-50
Average salary: $104,076
Total FTE: 28.9
Mesa County Valley 51
Average salary: $91,322
Total FTE: 91.1
Colorado
Average salary: $93,836
Total FTE: 3,556.4
Range
Lowest: Campo Re-6, $24,500
Highest: Boulder Valley Re-2, $118,270
AVERAGE TEACHER TURNOVER RATE
Roaring Fork Re-1
2019-20 headcount: 391
2020-21 headcount: 379
People returned: 336
New people: 43
Average turnover rate: 14.1%
Garfield Re-2
2019-20 headcount: 289
2020-21 headcount: 286
People returned: 244
New people: 42
Average turnover rate: 15.6%
Garfield 16
2019-20 headcount: 75
2020-21 headcount: 70
People returned: 55
New people: 15
Average turnover rate: 26.7%
Aspen-1
2019-20 headcount: 133
2020-21 headcount: 135
People returned: 110
New people: 25
Average turnover rate: 17.3%
Eagle County Re-50
2019-20 headcount: 518
2020-21 headcount: 511
People returned: 440
New people: 71
Average turnover rate: 15.1%
Mesa County Valley 51
2019-20 headcount: 1,355
2020-21 headcount: 1,355
People returned: 1,208
New people: 147
Average turnover rate: 15.6%
Colorado
2019-20 headcount: 127,242
2020-21 headcount: 124,674
People returned: 102,920
Average turnover rate: 19.04%
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
