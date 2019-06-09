Alpaca farm grows in Silt

Sopris Alpaca Farm Co-owner Kim Wesson says hello to one of the newest members of the herd at the farm located between Silt and New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Driving through Agate one day while on the Front Range, Cory and Kim Wesson spotted a pack of alpacas roaming nearby. It proved to be some kind of love at first sight.

In the seven years since that initial introduction to alpacas, the two have started the Sopris Alpaca Farm in Silt. The farm is open to anyone looking for alpaca products or even just looking to play with the furry creatures for a few hours.

Cory Wesson said when they first purchased the herd — 10 alpacas total — the owner could no longer care for them and was looking for a new home for them.

He seems to have found the right home.

Since getting the original 10 alpacas, Cory and Kim have learned all the ins and outs of the alpaca business, as they spoke with other breeders at trade shows, learned about the species and built their very own farm. After five years of researching and breeding the animals at the farm, now with around 50 alpacas total, Sopris Alpaca Farm looks to become a staple in the local agriculture and farming community.

Just in the past few weeks, Rango was born on June 5, weighing 18 pounds and 10 ounces, and just before that, Sprinkles was born on May 20, at 17 pounds and 4 ounces. The two join what has become one of furriest farms in the county.

Cory Wesson said they would like to keep their numbers at around 60–70 alpacas total and keep every one of the animals in the herd at great quality.

The difference between high-quality alpaca fleeces and lower quality ones depends on a variety of characteristics, including fineness, the size of the fleece, how long, dense, bright and soft it is, as well as other factors.

Despite knowing very little about the animals before the initial purchase, Kim Wesson said she’s fallen in love with the animals.

“The intention was to open for families to love and feed the animals,” who she described as docile and gentle creatures, she said.

The Wessons bought the Sopris Alpaca Farm land nearly two years ago. Since then they have opened the farm and boutique in October.

They sell all kinds of alpaca made products at the store, including clothing and other household items.

Kim said she hopes the alpaca farm can make its mark in the community.

The farm welcomes field trips from local schools, nursing homes and other organizations in the community to enjoy a day in the sun playing with alpacas.

“We are open to everything,” she said

Alpacas are also considered to be very effective therapy animals, said Kim.

According to simplyalpaca.co, holding and stroking animals can reduce blood pressure, lower pulse rates and alleviate feeling of tension and anxiety.

It states that interactions with alpacas can build trust and respect, improve mood morale and sense of worth, improve one’s social interaction and more.

Cory Wesson said when they first purchased the herd, 10 alpacas total, the owner could no longer care for them and was looking for new home for them.

He seems to have found the right home.

Since getting the original 10 alpacas, Cory and Kim have learned all the ins and outs of the alpaca business, as they spoke with other breeders at trade shows, learned about the species and built their very own farm. After five years of researching and breeding the animals at the farm, now with around 50 alpacas total, Sopris Alpaca Farm looks to become a staple in the local agriculture and farming community.

Just in the past few weeks, Rango was born on June 5, weighing 18 pounds and 10 ounces, and just before that, Sprinkles was born on May 20, at 17 pounds and four ounces. The two join what has become one of furriest farms in the county.

Cory Wesson said they would like to keep their numbers at around 60 to 70 alpacas total and keep every one of the animals in the herd at great quality.

The difference between high-quality alpaca fleeces and lower quality ones depends on a variety of characteristics, including fineness, the size of the fleece, how long, dense, bright and soft it is, as well as other factors.

Despite knowing very little about the animals before the initial purchase, Kim Wesson said she’s fallen in love with the animals.

“The intention was to open for families to love and feed the animals,” who she described as docile and gentle creatures, she said.

The Wessons bought the Sopris Alpaca Farm land nearly two years ago. Since then they have opened the farm and boutique in October.

They sell all kinds of alpaca made products at the store, including clothing and other household items.

Kim said she hopes the alpaca farm can make its mark in the community.

The farm welcomes field trips from local schools, nursing homes and other organizations in the community to enjoy a day in the sun playing with alpacas.

“We are open to everything,” she said

Alpacas are also considered to be very effective therapy animals, said Kim.

According to simplyapaca.co, holding and stroking animals can reduce blood pressure, lower pulse rates and alleviate feeling of tension and anxiety.

It states that interactions and alpacas can: build trust and respect, improve mood morale and sense of worth, improve one’s social interaction and more.

azorn@swiftcom.com