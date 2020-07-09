Alpine Bank in Carbondale closes lobby after workers test positive for COVID-19
Alpine Bank in Carbondale is temporarily closing its lobby after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The lobby closure is voluntary and drive-up services will continue at the Carbondale branch, according to a news release Thursday from Alpine Bank.
“This temporary closing of Carbondale’s lobby does not affect drive-up and walk-up banking services, which are still available at this location during normal operating hours,” Alpine Bank Carbondale President Garrett Jammaron said in the news release.
Alpine Bank branch locations in Glenwood, Basalt and Willits are unaffected and remain open, the release state. Alpine Bank is working with local and state health agencies to determine if any other steps are necessary. Testing is being requested for all branch employees and the Carbondale location will undergo “fogging” and enhanced cleaning.
