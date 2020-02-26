Alpine Bank Rifle branch promotes two

Alpine Bank Rifle recently announced the promotions of Larry Stewart, who has been named assistant vice president/manager of the Rifle branch, and Kevin Flohr, who has been promoted to banking officer upon his successful completion of management training. Kevin will serve loan customers at Alpine Bank Rifle.

“It’s gratifying to have Larry and Kevin in their new leadership roles in Rifle,” said Jay Rickstrew, Alpine Bank regional president for the Colorado River Valley, according to a release.

“They bring talent, education and experience. But most importantly they bring a high level of community engagement and involvement, and that’s what defines the Alpine Bank culture.”

Stewart has 18 years of banking experience, having led 45 branches of Woodforest National Bank in Indiana before joining Alpine Bank in 2019. His leadership skills were advanced with continuing professional education through the Bank Operations Institute, a program of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas. He serves as a board member of the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce and Rifle Housing Authority and as the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Rifle.

Flohr joined Alpine Bank’s Officer Trainee program in Glenwood in 2019. Flohr studied all aspects of banking and specifically the Alpine Bank mission, vision and values. Flohr was born and raised in Glenwood Springs and returned to the area after earning his MBA at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.