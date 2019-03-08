American Airlines admits curfew violations at Aspen airport

Lawyers for American Airlines told county officials Wednesday the company would take responsibility for two flights that took off after Aspen airport's curfew this winter, a county official said Thursday.

"They are going to admit the curfew violations," Pitkin County Attorney John Ely said.

The next step in the process will be determination of a monetary fine, he said. An independent hearing officer will hold a public hearing to determine the amount of the fine, Ely said.

Fines are capped at a maximum of $1,000 per curfew violation, Ely said.

Under rules established years ago, planes cannot take off from Aspen's airport after 10:30 p.m. and cannot land after 11 p.m. Planes must wait until 7 a.m. to take off in the morning.