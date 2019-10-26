Americas Chamber of Commerce announces formation in Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys

President and CEO Paulina Navas, Co-founder and Executive Director John López and Secretary Ma Lucy Moncada

Matthew Bennett/Post Independent

A new business organization aims to integrate the Hispanic and non-Hispanic business communities through the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valley.

The Americas Chamber of Commerce bills itself as “the Hispanic Chamber of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys,” and hopes to provide educational and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs from Aspen to Parachute.

“The Hispanic community needs more financial education,” John López, Americas Chamber of Commerce co-founder and executive director said. “It’s a big problem.”

López, a mechanical engineer, earned a masters of business administration from the University of Barcelona and for over a decade has done accounting and engineering consultant work for several businesses.

López hopes to assist local nonprofit organizations, up and coming entrepreneurs as well as already established businesses through Americas Chamber of Commerce.

The organization’s board of directors said it would focus on helping everyday, working residents, which López referred to as common people.

It was a sentiment echoed by Americas Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO, Paulina Navas.

Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Navas has spent the last 2 ½ years living in the Roaring Fork Valley.

An industrial engineer, Navas stressed that Americas Chamber’s fundamental intent was to help further ties between the Hispanic and non-Hispanic business communities to promote economic growth throughout the region.

“We know how difficult it is to try to communicate [business] ideas and products,” Navas said.

Americas Chamber of Commerce hopes to assist by providing networking opportunities, digital marketing tutorials as well as information concerning public policy and regulations.

Having just announced its formation, Americas Chamber of Commerce founders said that it would hold its first membership meeting and launch its website within the coming weeks.

Additionally, Alpine Bank in Glenwood Springs has agreed to sponsor the newly formed chamber.

“The plans they have are amazing,” Ma Lucy Moncada, Alpine Bank Latino services coordinator, said.

Moncada also serves as Americas Chamber of Commerce’s secretary.

“They have great ideas for businesses and everyday common people,” Moncada said.

mabennett@postindependent.com