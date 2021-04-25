ANB Bank construction on track to wrap up in November

Crews continue work on the new ANB Bank in downtown Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

After some initial delays, the new ANB Bank site on Grand Avenue in downtown Glenwood Springs is set to open at the end of 2021, according to Glenwood Springs Community Bank President Randy Diers.

“We had some initial delays due to soil issues. By the end of November the building should be delivered to the bank from Neumann Construction,” Diers said. “Then it takes about a month to equip it properly.”

Until then, the Glenwood Springs ANB Bank branch will continue operating out of their location at 2624 Grand Ave. on the south end of town. The Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve ANB Bank’s construction plans in December of 2019.

In May of 2019, ANB Bank purchased the properties at 910 and 918 Grand Avenue with the intent of demolishing two circa-1915 buildings in order to construct a 9,706 square foot, two-story bank and office building.

That was met with opposition from some community members and existing business owners located in the two buildings. ANB provided financial assistance and helped the businesses move to find new locations to ease the transition.

Diers said he’s excited to get started in the new downtown location.

“We’re going to have better visibility, better access closer to the core and to the heart of Glenwood Springs,” Diers said. “We will close this location (at 2624 Grand Ave.) and have the new location with convenient parking.”

Diers said ANB Bank is a full service community bank offering full consumer financing and account packages, as well as commercial business services.

“Right now we have a lot of loan activity due to urban flight,” Diers said. “We continue to see people buying loans for new houses and home construction. It’s been very, very busy.”

With the new location, Diers anticipates keeping the staffing numbers the same and will add staff if there’s a need to do so.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.