Angela Roff appointed to replace the retiring Judge Metzger on Garfield County Court bench

Glenwood Springs lawyer Angela Roff has been appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to be the new Garfield County Court judge in Glenwood Springs, replacing Judge Paul Metzger, who is retiring in October.

Roff’s appointment takes effect Oct. 1. She was one of two finalists for the appointment, along with Katharine A. Johnson of Snowmass Village

Roff is owner and sole practitioner of the Law Office of Angela Roff, PC, a position she has held since 2011, a news release from the Governor’s Office states. Her practice consists primarily of municipal and family law matters.

Previously, Roff was an associate attorney with the Law Offices of Paul Gertz, PC from 2007-2011 and judge advocate with the Department of the Judge Advocate General, Air Combat Command in the U.S. Air Force from 2002-07.

More recently, she has worked as a contract prosecutor for area municipalities, including Carbondale and New Castle, and she was a liquor and marijuana license hearing officer for the city of Glenwood Springs in the mid-2010s.

Roff earned her B.A. from the University of New Mexico in 1998 and her J.D. from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2001, the release states.