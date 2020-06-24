Anna Cole to head Roaring Fork Schools-based Family Resource services

Anna Cole



Anna Cole, who has served as the interim director of Roaring Fork School District family services through the social impacts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, will continue on as the full-time director.

Cole has 20 years of experience working in education as a teacher, consultant, and in other specialized roles.

She has been serving as the family services interim director since former Director Sarah Fedishen resigned in late March, just as Colorado health officials ordered schools closed to in-classroom learning in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Anna transitioned to the acting director role in the most difficult of times, just as the world and our own communities were seized by the pandemic,” said Rob Stein, superintendent of district schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.

“Anna has offered tireless, resourceful, compassionate, creative leadership to her department, to the district, and in the broader community,” Stein said in a news release announcing the appointment.

The shift to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester significantly increased the workload for family services, as the district sought to assist with family health, financial, nutrition and learning support needs in the three communities.

Cole joined the Roaring Fork Schools in 2017 and has helped coordinate various teams during that time, including the district’s wellness, equity and student services teams.

“She has worked in the family services department, which partners with families, schools and communities to strengthen student health, wellbeing, and academic achievement, and has been a strong advocate for family voice and equity,” the release stated.

“I am looking forward to continuing to support the hardworking and talented Family Services team, our Roaring Fork valley families, and our many community partners,” Cole said of her new position.

Roaring Fork Schools anuncia nuevo director de servicios familiares

El Distrito Escolar Roaring Fork ha nombrado a Anna Cole la nueva directora de servicios familiares. Cole tiene 20 años de experiencia trabajando en la educación como profesora, consultora y en otras funciones especializadas, y ha estado trabajando como directora interina de servicios familiares desde que la antigua directora Sarah Fedishen renunció a finales de marzo.

“Anna hizo la transición al papel de directora interina en los momentos más difíciles, justo cuando el mundo y nuestras propias comunidades se veían afectadas por la pandemia”, dijo el Superintendente Rob Stein. “Anna ha ofrecido un liderazgo incansable, ingenioso, compasivo y creativo a su departamento, al distrito y a la comunidad en general.”

Cole se unió a las Escuelas Roaring Fork en el 2017 y ha ayudado a coordinar varios equipos durante ese tiempo, incluyendo los equipos de bienestar, equidad y servicios estudiantiles. Ha trabajado en el departamento de servicios familiares, lo cual colaboran con familias, escuelas y comunidades para fortalecer la salud, el bienestar y los logros académicos de los estudiantes, y ha sido una firme defensora de la voz y la equidad de la familia.

“Es un gran placer para mí continuar apoyando al equipo de servicios familiares, a nuestras familias del Valle del Roaring Fork y a nuestros numerosos socios de la comunidad”, dijo Cole sobre el nuevo puesto.