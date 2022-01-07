Annex of 480 Donegan heads to ballots, Glenwood Meadows development approved

Glenwood Springs’ voters could decide the fate of the proposed housing development at 480 Donegan in May, following a City Council decision Thursday.

Faced with a referendum to repeal the city’s November annexation of the 480 Donegan property, the council was presented with two options: repeal the annexation or let the voting public decide.

During the council’s regular meeting, Council Member Tony Hershey made a motion to repeal the annexation, and Council Member Paula Stepp seconded the motion.

The motion to repeal failed 4-3, and Council Member Shelley Kaup motioned to add a question to the May 3 ballot, which could ask voters about whether to allow the property to remain annexed. Hershey seconded the motion, which passed 6-1, with Willman voting against.

Potential 480 Donegan developers, R2 Partners, provided a digital statement in response to the council’s decision.

“The Annexation of 480 Donegan will provide workforce housing for people who work in Glenwood Springs but don’t have the ability to live here due to lack of inventory or affordability,” R2 Partners co-founder Barry Rosenberg wrote in an email. “We look forward to a comprehensive outreach initiative correcting misinformation and clarifying the public benefits that come with the annexation; a new fire station, emergency evacuation planning, water conservation, 100% renewable energy, the redevelopment of the Glenwood Mall, improved pedestrian, bike and vehicular roadways and public open space.”

Glenwood Meadows

A 300-unit residential development proposal was approved by council on the second go around, following a dismissed lawsuit against the city in December.

Developers BLD Group and Glenwood Meadows LLC sued the city following the council’s denial of the development proposal by way of tie vote in November. The proposal includes 300 residential units on about 27.5 acres south of the Green Leaf Lofts on Wulfsohn Road.

Council Member Steve Davis addressed his absence at the Nov. 18 regular meeting, which ultimately led to a tied council vote.

“I was out of town on the second meeting of November, and I apologize that it caused a lot of people trouble and work,” he said. “This project contributes to and addresses our number one priority: housing as well as childcare.”

Davis made a motion to approve the development proposal, which was seconded by Hershey.

The motion was approved 4-3, with Mayor Jonathan Godes, Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman and Stepp voting against.

The council also unanimously approved an ordinance revising the council’s policies on tie votes when concerning quasi-judicial matters, such as land-use applications.

City Attorney Karl Hanlon said the ordinance prevented quasi-judicial decisions from being made on tie votes, adding the ordinance would default a quasi-judicial decision back to the Planning and Zoning Commissions previous decision if tie votes were entered at two consecutive meetings on the matter.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.