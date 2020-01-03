Meet the first baby of the new year born in Glenwood Springs

Annie Noriega, the first baby born at Valley View Hospital for the new year was born on Jan. 1, 2020 at 7:54 p.m. to first-time mother Alexa Rodriguez Sanchez after 20 hours of being in labor. Noreiga was 6 pounds and 9 ounces at birth. “A lot of blessings for the new year, we are a happy family,” said proud dad Jorge Noriega.