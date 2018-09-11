Community Briefs

AARP Driver Safety for 50+ Classes

The AARP Driver Safety Class is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. The class is directed towards drivers 50 and over and covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course. There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers. To register call 970-945-7486 or register online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

A Grand Wine Affair

The 11th annual A Grand Wine Affair will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Grand River Ballroom, 501 Airport Road in Rifle. Tickets are $30 at the door, and early bird discounts are available. This is the Grand River Volunteer Association's premiere fundraising event. Enjoy wine/beer tasting, extreme hors d'oeuvres, and an art/business silent auction. All the proceeds from A Grand Wine Affair will support the purchase of Grand River Health's Emergency Department and communitywide "Stop The Bleed" educational programming. Tickets are available at Grand River Café, Choice Liquor and at the door. For information call 625-6215.

ACES contra dance

Grab your dancing shoes and head to Rock Bottom Ranch for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies' annual contra dance on Thursday, Sept. 13. Happy hour and dinner are from 6-7 p.m. with music and dancing from 7-9 p.m. Learn new steps with a live caller and the Wooden Nickel String Band. All experience levels welcome. Cost is $12 or $10 for ACES members; Rock Bottom Ranch will offer a farm-fresh dinner and beer by Roaring Fork Beer Co. for purchase. Please walk, bike, or carpool to Rock Bottom Ranch as parking is extremely limited.

Bingo and flag ceremony

Come play bingo but first celebrate Elks National Patriotism Week with an inspiring and informative "History of the American flag" ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Rifle Elks lodge, 501 W. Fifth St. Flag ceremony is free. Everyone is welcome.

Glenwood Community Concert Association season

As the summer concerts are winding down, music lovers can look forward to the 71st season of performances brought to Glenwood Springs by the Community Concert Association. Memberships to attend all five events are available now for $40 for adults, $15 for students and $90 for families. Mail a check to CCA, PO Box 214, Glenwood Springs.

The program for this season:

Sept. 13: Brassfire, Jens Lindemann, a celebrated trumpet soloist with trio

Oct. 23: DSQ Electric, the Dallas String Quartet

Feb. 12: Leon Williams, versatile baritone

March 2: Jersey Tenors, four classically trained tenors

May 4: Sons of Serendip, finalists from America's Got Talent

Sponsors who donate $1,000 receive 10 tickets while co-sponsors/donors at $500 to $999 receive six tickets. Patrons who contribute $240 to $499 receive four tickets, while friends at the $120 to $239 level receive two tickets. All revenues go toward artist fees plus administrative and technical costs.

Reciprocity is in effect with Craig, Delta and Grand Junction where concerts are also scheduled. This increases the number of performances to attend by joining the GWS association. More info is available at http://www.gsconcertassn.org or call Darrell Mount, 303-646-7634.

Irrigation improvement & conservation cost share available

Drought years and irrigation efficiency go hand in hand. Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and South Side Conservation Districts have an irrigation and range cost share incentive program to address inefficient irrigation systems and range projects. Rangeland cost share could include practice such as cross fencing, stock watering facilities and reseeding. If your irrigation system needs a new headgate or improved delivery system and you live in Garfield County, call the district office at 404-3439 for an application. For a complete description check out the website at http://www.bookcliffcd.org. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 14 with funding announced by Oct. 19.

Glenwood Medical Associates hosts open house for Dr. Jamie Faught

Glenwood Medical Associates is hosting an open house for beloved local physician Dr. Jamie Faught from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at 1830 Blake Ave. in Glenwood before she moves to Idaho. Members of the community are invited to join GMA in wishing her a fond farewell during this open house. Food and beverages will be provided. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet new physician assistant Beth Jackson.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild show and sale

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild is having one day show and sale Saturday, Sept. 15, at the old hydroelectric building (the former Center for the Arts), 601 E. Sixth St. in conjunction with the 125th birthday celebration sponsored by the Hotel Colorado and the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves.

The show will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. The Art Guild will also have free art instruction inside the building for children and adults between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets for the art instruction will be passed out during the walk over the pedestrian bridge after the pancake breakfast.

Learn more about the Glenwood Springs Art Guild at glenwoodspringsartguild.org. For information, call Alice at 948-3204.

Meet the Author featuring Ian Neligh

Meet author Ian Neligh, who examines the rich history of miners and treasure hunters who came to face danger and hardships in the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. His book "Gold! Madness, Murder, and Mayhem in the Colorado Rockies" takes a unique look at the phenomenon of gold as well as historic and modern treasure hunters, bringing them to life in a detailed and sharp narrative. Neligh will speak at three of the Garfield County Libraries, and anyone can attend either event. The first will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the New Castle Library, followed by Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Glenwood Springs Library, and Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Silt Library. All begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

**********

UNDATED ANNOUNCEMENTS

2018 Noxious Weeds Cost Share Program

Prevention, eradication and containment are the three essential functions in weed management. The Bookcliff, Mount Sopris and Southside Conservation Districts along with Garfield County's Vegetation Management program will provide cost sharing financial assistance to rural landowners for the control of noxious weeds on their property. An onsite visit by the Conservation District or Garfield County Vegetation Management is required and continue through November. For more information visit http://www.mountsopriscd.org or contact Jonathan with the Conservation Districts at 404-3438 to schedule a site visit.

New Castle Cub Scouts seek adult leader

Would you like to get involved with a great group of kids? The New Castle Cub Scouts is looking for one or two den leaders to hold den meeting for one hour twice a month. All the meetings are preplanned for you. Minimum age is 21, and there is no maximum age. For more information, call John Harcourt at 970-984-0288.

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a support group of parents helping parents that meets from 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday at River Center, 126 N. Fourth St. in New Castle, to offer education and support, at no charge, for parents who are dealing with a son or daughter suffering from addiction. PAL can also help spouses who feel they have to parent their addicted partner. PAL is open to all sober family members and friends who are 18 years and older.

For more information visit http://www.palgroup.org or call Diane Pfaff at 970-379-5299.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring's history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.

High Country RSVP

Want to have more meaning in your life? Do you want to do something that is satisfying and of great service to your community? Would you like to meet new people? Are you 55 or older? High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) needs you. RSVP's mission is to enrich the lives of men and women, age 55 and older, through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities, and life experiences in service to their communities. High Country RSVP is a national Senior Corps organization under the Corporation for National and Community Service and was started here in Glenwood Springs in 1973.

Our objectives are to meet the critical needs in our communities through volunteer recruitment and management and meet the needs of the growing base of seniors in our communities, enabling them to continue to live independently (age in place).

As our new year begins please consider contacting RSVP's professional volunteer manager Elisabeth Worrell, 970-947-8460, who will help you determine where your skills, abilities, and interests are and make a connection with one of the 36 volunteer stations we partner with.

Symphony in the Valley

Symphony in the Valley, a volunteer organization comprising local musicians making music for the communities here in the valley, is looking for musicians of all ages who play an orchestra instrument. High school students are welcome with a teacher's recommendation. Contact Symphony in the Valley via the Contact Us page at sitv.org.